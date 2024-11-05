Rev. Jodi Bryant selected for the Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

Rev. Jodi Bryant will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rev. Jodi Bryant, Founder & Executive Director LifeChange Coaching, Counselling, & Consulting and Reconciliation Resources Inc., was recently selected as for The Empowered Woman Award for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Rev. Jodi Bryant will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Rev. Jodi is a gifted, vibrant educator, inspirational speaker, a credentialed, licensed, and ordained minister, and a professional certified counsellor supervisor; having held national and provincial board positions for the Professional Association of Christian Counsellors and Psychotherapists. She is an Executive Life and Spiritual Life Coach credentialed as a pastor/counsellor with the PAOC (Pentecostal Assembly of Canada) and specializes in inspiring and motivating people, moving them toward life transformation. Jodi brings vast life experience to her coaching, counselling, and consulting career. She loves to write and is a songwriter and worship leader; her debut album RECONCILIATION has earned her royalties with CCLI since 2000 and its title song was used in one of Barak Obama’s inauguration prayer rallies of 2009. Her inspirational prayer songs are used throughout North America and beyond.In the past, she successfully built a 6-figure income, earning multiple top personal and team national sales (in the top 1% of North America) and national recruiting (in the top 1% of North America) achievement awards. She’s been president of a national woman’s organization, board member/Chair of provincial not-for profit organizations, and a regional business trainer for a well-known North American direct sales company. Jodi recently retired from public school teaching after having taught many diverse subjects in six districts since the early 90’s. As a professional teacher trainer by trade, Jodi has taught, trained, written and published articles in her professional fields. Presently, she is the CEO of LIFECHANGE RESOURCES Inc. and is founder and director of Reconciliation Resources, a charity sharing Christ’s message of love to the broken and marginalized in Saskatoon and beyond.Rev. Jodi’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to public speaking, leadership development, coaching, training, personal development, team building, and life coaching.Before embarking on her career path, Rev. Jodi holds a Master of Arts in Counselling Psychology, a BA in Pastoral Ministries, and a B.Ed. (with concentrations in Music & Psychology), is a published writer, and holds multiple certifications specializing in her vocational fields. She is presently pursuing doctoral studies.Throughout her illustrious career, Rev. Jodi has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This past year she was awarded Top Clinical Supervisor of the Year by IAOTP. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December in New York City for her selection of The Empowered Woman Award.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Rev. Jodi Bryant for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Rev. Jodi attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband and three sons. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: www.lifechangeresources.ca and www.reconciliationresources.ca About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.