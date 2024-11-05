November 5 - General Election Ballots Returned: November 5, 2024
Denver, November 5, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s office will send a daily update every weekday through Wednesday, November 13 reporting the number of ballots returned to County Clerks for the 2024 General Election. So far, 2,507,472 ballots have been returned statewide.
Ballots returned spreadsheet including party, age, and gender (XLSX)
Ballots returned graphic summary (PDF)
PDF data matches accessible data in Excel document.
All data as of 9:00 AM November 5, 2024.
