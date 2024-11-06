SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Chata.AI For AI-Powered Data Optimization Technology in The Gambling Industry

SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Chata.AI

This Partnership Aims to Transform Gaming with Advanced AI-Powered Data Accessibility and Real-Time Decision-Making

This innovative solution will enhance the gaming industry’s agility, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making capabilities across the globe.” — Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in gaming innovation and advisory, has announced a strategic partnership with Chata.AI, a technology provider specializing in self-service, proactive analytics that enables businesses to access real-time insights without requiring extensive technical expertise. This partnership introduces Chata.AI’s technology to the gaming industry, providing operators with powerful tools to streamline decision-making and increase operational efficiency.

Chata.AI’s proprietary technology enables rapid deployment of custom language models connected to a client’s data warehouse, translating natural language queries into SQL, and providing immediate, secure access to critical data insights. Unlike traditional large language models (LLMs) that require GPU resources, Chata’s solutions operate efficiently on CPUs, delivering high ROI as data projects scale while maintaining optimal performance.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, commented: “Partnering with Chata.AI enables us to bring advanced, self-service data analytics to the gaming industry, empowering operators and suppliers with real-time data insights. This innovative solution will enhance the industry’s agility, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making capabilities across the globe.”

SCCG will leverage its extensive network of over 120 trusted partners across all sectors of gaming and every major region worldwide to support Chata.AI’s growth in the industry. With a reputation as vetted experts in identifying and implementing best-in-class technology for the gaming space, SCCG will drive Chata.AI’s expansion through strategic integrations, partnerships, and co-development opportunities in Gaming.

Kelly Cherniwchan, CEO & Founder of Chata.AI, added: “We are excited to partner with SCCG Management, a leader in the global gaming industry. Their extensive experience and strategic insights will complement our commitment to delivering cutting-edge self-service analytics solutions. Together, we look forward to empowering the gaming industry to harness data-driven insights, enabling them to make informed decisions and seize new market opportunities for growth and innovation.”

ABOUT CHATA.AI

Chata.AI provides cutting-edge AI-powered solutions that make data insights readily accessible for non-technical users. Their proprietary self-service proactive analytics platform integrates seamlessly with relational databases, enabling agile, data-driven decision-making directly within existing workflows. With a focus on scalability, efficiency, and ROI, Chata.AI empowers businesses to optimize operations and enhance data monetization without the technical demands of traditional AI models. https://chata.ai/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. iGaming Advisory and Consultancy

Read Our Free Research Primer on AI in Gaming: https://sccgmanagement.com/research/research-on-ai-ml-and-the-igaming-industry/

CONTACT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.