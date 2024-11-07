TTA a 2024 Training Industry Top 20 IT and Technical Company TTA (The Training Associates)

TTA Recognized as a 2024 Training Industry Top 20 IT and Technical Training Company for the 13th Consecutive Year

We are deeply grateful to our exceptional talent for their dedication and expertise, which drive our continued commitment to excellence in learning and development.” — Maria Melfa, President and CEO, TTA

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TTA is honored to announce its recognition as a 2024 Training Industry Top 20 IT and Technical Training Company , marking 13 consecutive years of this esteemed award. This accolade highlights TTA's exceptional talent and innovative IT and technical training solutions , helping organizations thrive in today’s dynamic technological environment.TTA specializes in providing technical training across hundreds of IT certification areas, with extensive experience supporting large-scale implementations, including SAP, ERP, POS systems, CRM, and financial and accounting systems. Leveraging a network of thousands of highly skilled IT trainers, TTA can rapidly scale teams to deliver training on proprietary systems. By equipping teams with the essential skills needed to excel in today’s complex IT environments, TTA drives measurable business outcomes and enhances workforce capabilities.Training Industry, a trusted resource for corporate learning professionals, prepares the Top 20 and Watch List reports annually to inform learning leaders about the best and most innovative training service providers. The selection criteria for the 2024 Top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies include:• Breadth and quality of IT and technical training services and solutions offered.• Industry visibility, innovation, and overall impact on the technical training market.• Quality of clients and representation.• Business performance and growth.TTA's consistent dedication to excellence is reflected in its numerous accolades, including 12 consecutive years as a Top 20 Outsourcing Company, 7 years on the Watch List for Leadership Training, and 8 years recognized as a Top Custom Content Development Company. TTA has also been named as a Top Staffing and Temporary Resources Company and has earned multiple Brandon Hall Excellence Gold awards for innovation in partnership with its clients.“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition for the 13th year in a row,” said Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA. “It’s a testament to the diverse range of IT and technical training solutions we provide and the measurable impact they have on our clients’ teams and organizational outcomes. We are deeply grateful to our exceptional talent for their dedication and expertise, which drive our continued commitment to excellence in learning and development.”“This year’s selections for our Top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies List represent an innovative group of providers in the IT training sector,” said Jessica Schue, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “These organizations provide innovative techniques and practices in developing high-quality content for all types of IT, security, data professionals and more. They utilize advanced technologies and modalities like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual labs for a wide variety of topics and skill-based learning to quickly adapt to the ever-changing IT market.”As a globally recognized leader in L&D talent and solutions, TTA is celebrated for its ability to quickly and efficiently support IT and technical training initiatives of any scale. With a vast network of highly skilled on-demand trainers proficient in the latest technologies and learning techniques, TTA enables organizations worldwide to deliver impactful training programs. For more information, visit TheTrainingAssociates.com.About Training Industry, Inc.TrainingIndustry.com is a premier platform for the latest news, insights, and best practices in the training industry. It publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports across multiple sectors, helping businesses and training professionals optimize their learning strategies.

