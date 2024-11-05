MDC partners with agencies, local cavers for endangered grotto sculpin project

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently teamed up with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, University of Missouri-St. Louis, St. Louis Zoo, SEMO Grotto, and local cavers for grotto sculpin population counts and habitat assessments at Tom Moore Cave, Berome Moore Cave, and Crevice Cave in Perryville.

The grotto sculpin, which occurs only in Perry County, Mo., looks much like the closely related banded sculpin, but it has smaller eyes, a paler body, and other features fitting it for cave life. The overall color is light tan to bleached tan with underparts unpigmented.

“Our team assessed the health of these delicate cave ecosystems, continuing our dedication to protect the endangered grotto sculpin through our Recovery Implementation Plan,” said Levi Frazier, MDC fisheries biologist and project lead. “We appreciate the cooperation of Vona Kuczynska from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and all our partner organizations for their hard work and perseverance.”

Frazier said the combined effort of scientists, students, cavers, and conservationists is key to sustaining Missouri’s natural treasures.

“Together, we’re making a difference,” he added.

Discover more about Missouri’s grotto sculpin within MDC’s Field Guide online at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/grotto-sculpin.