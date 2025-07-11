Pelican Island Boat Access in St. Louis County temporarily closed due to road damage

Body

St. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Pelican Island Boat Access to the Missouri River in north St. Louis County is currently closed due to road damage. Pelican Island Access is located at Missouri River mile 10.5 and is just south of Pelican Island Natural Area.

The access is reached via St. Louis County’s Sioux Passage Park. Part of the road to the boat ramp was washed out by recent storm activity, making the ramp temporarily inaccessible. St. Louis County is working to make repairs, and the boat ramp will reopen as soon as the repairs are complete. St. Louis County officials estimate this will take approximately two weeks.

Those wanting to put in on the Missouri River by boat may still do so at nearby Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake. The area features a boat ramp on the Missouri River that is currently accessible.

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is located at 801 Strodtman Road in north St. Louis County. The area can be reached by taking the Riverview Drive Exit from I-270 and travelling north approximately three miles.