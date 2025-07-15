Submit Release
Learn about the history of the exploration of Missouri’s natural world with MDC July 23

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about the early explorers that traveled the Ozarks. During the winter of 1818-1819 Henry Rowe Schoolcraft and his friend Levi Pettibone explored their way through the Ozarks of the Missouri and Arkansas territory.  Their written journal is one of the earliest accounts of the flora and fauna of this region.  Documenting elk, bear, deer, wolves, and crossing many hazardous streams and rivers, the pair braved daunting weather conditions and hunger to journey over 700 miles on foot, by horse, and in a canoe.   

Join MDC staff as they explore this journey and the perils that this intrepid duo faced at a free virtual event on July 23 from 7-8 p.m.  From being hampered by choosing the wrong equipment to almost starving along the North Fork of the White River, participants will explore alongside Schoolcraft and Pettibone and walk where they walked, along the trail.  This is a virtual program, and all participants will receive a link to log in to the presentation after registration. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4FF.

Questions about this event can be sent to Brian Flowers at brian.flowers@mdc.mo.gov.

