Site 20/20 Goes Back-to-Back, Recognized by the Technology Fast 50™ awards program for Second Year in a Row

A Guardian SmartFlagger deployed at a road construction site in Pennsylvania. A traffic flagger safely deploys the Guardian SmartFlagger away from traffic using a tablet computer.

DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dartmouth, Nova Scotia-based Site 20/20 has once again been recognized as one of Canada’s fastest-growing technology companies, being named in the 2024 Technology Fast 50™ awards program for the second year in a row. The Technology Fast 50™ program celebrates rapid growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

Between 2000 and 2021, over 18,000 fatalities occurred in work zone crashes in the U.S. alone, according to the National Safety Council (NSC). Site 20/20’s suite of technology-focused hardware and software solutions address this critical issue, while also making traffic control operations more cost effective. This balance between safety and efficiency is embodied in Site 20/20’s flagship product, the Guardian SmartFlagger AFAD (Automated Flagger Assistance Device), designed to control traffic while minimizing human contact at road construction sites. This commitment to innovation in safety has seen Site 20/20 receive a sixth-place finish in the Technology Fast 50™ awards program last year, the 2022 Innovation Award from the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) for its Guardian Cone Pro product and the 2021 Best Safety Innovation Award at the Construction Safety Association of Nova Scotia (CSNS) Annual General Meeting.

Mitchell Hollohan, founder and CEO of Site 20/20, attributes the company's success to its unwavering commitment to innovative solutions but insists there is still much more to come. Hollohan remarked, "it is an honor to, once again, be recognized by the Technology Fast 50 awards program and to continue our story as part of Canada’s wider technology story. Recognition like this helps us to know we are on the right track. That said, there is still so much more to come, and we are really excited for the future of Site 20/20 and our team.”

As Site 20/20 continues to lead the way in traffic control solutions, its second recognition as one of the Technology Fast 50™ program winners, showcases the profound impact innovation can have on traditional industries. This award is not just a celebration of their monumental success but stands as a bright spotlight on their potential to lead and inspire industry-wide transformations.

About Site 20/20

Traffic control has been revolutionized with Site 20/20. Leading the industry with unparalleled technology, Site 20/20 empowers companies to create safer job sites, foster efficient work crews, and optimize resource management. Since its inception, Site 20/20 has partnered with companies to deploy its technology on tens of thousands of work sites across North America, progressively moving toward its vision of “making all stakeholders wonder why traffic control was ever done any other way.” Together with its partners, Site 20/20 is making traffic control safer and smarter. To learn more about Site 20/20, visit www.site2020.com.

About the Technology Fast 50™ program

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2024 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca.

