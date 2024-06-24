Right Traffic Debuts Platform with Highly Experienced Leadership Team

Right Traffic uses technology to make traffic control safer. Trevor Romkey has been named CEO of Right Traffic. Right Traffic empowers its teams with leading technology to make their work safer.

Leading Traffic Control Services Platform, Right Traffic, Launches in 15 States & Canada, Announces Appointments of CEO, CFO, and Head of Operations.

I am really excited to get started. We see a massive opportunity to help professionalize the traffic control industry while playing our part in building a better future for our communities.” — Trevor Romkey, CEO

BEAVER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right Traffic today announced its debut as a leading technology-enabled traffic control services company. As part of its launch, the Company also announced the appointment of its first executive team, marking a significant step in its efforts to build the leading platform in the multi-billion-dollar North American traffic control industry. Trevor Romkey has been named the company’s CEO, Jonathan Hammond has been named CFO, while Johanu Botha has been brought on as Vice President, Operations.

Right Traffic, is already operational in 15 states and three Canadian provinces, where it keeps over 100 million people safe on North American roads each day. Right Traffic uses leading technology with highly trained traffic-control professionals to deliver on its mission: “To be North America’s preeminent traffic control company, both as a partner and employer, keeping its people and tens of thousands of workers safe to do their jobs and return home to their families every day.”

Romkey brings extensive experience in driving safety and operational excellence within the traffic control industry, which he’ll leverage to create a best-in-class service provider at Right Traffic. “I am really excited to get started,” says Romkey. “At Right Traffic, we see a massive opportunity to help professionalize the traffic control industry while playing our part in building a better future for our communities.”

“We are thrilled to have Trevor come on as Right Traffic’s CEO,” says Board Member, Mark Goldhar. “In looking at his previous experiences, Trevor has shown an ability to be both innovative and pragmatic in building a business commercially and operationally, and this is exactly what is needed as Right Traffic begins its journey.”

Romkey’s team includes Hammond and Botha, who come to Right Traffic with a wealth of experience in finance and operations, respectively.

“Jon and Johanu have already shown their value as we have just begun to build the business,” says Romkey. “Finance and operations are the bedrock of any successful organization, and I am certain we have the right foundations with Jon and Johanu leading those efforts.”

About Right Traffic: Right Traffic is a full-service traffic control company operating in 15 states and three Canadian provinces, offering a unique approach to the industry. We provide traffic solutions to increase the safety of any work zone and save our clients’ money. You can access Right Traffic’s media kit at this link.