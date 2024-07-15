Right Traffic Acquires W.D. Wright, Significantly Expands Footprint in North American Traffic Control Industry

Right Traffic is quickly becoming a leader in North American traffic control. W.D. Wright has been a leader in traffic control for over 47 years. Right Traffic, experts in technology integration, will deploy the Guardian SmartFlagger into W.D. Wright's operations.

Right Traffic announces biggest acquisition to date, continuing rapid and dramatic, technology-driven expansion into North American traffic control industry.

We are excited to welcome W.D. Wright to the Right Traffic family. This acquisition not only strengthens our market position but helps us accelerate our vision for the future of traffic control” — Trevor Romkey, CEO, Right Traffic

BEAVER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right Traffic, a leading provider of traffic control solutions using technology and highly-trained personnel, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of W.D. Wright, a prominent traffic control company based in Beaver, Pennsylvania. This acquisition represents Right Traffic's largest to date and significantly expands the company’s geographic footprint across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and into the Carolinas and Florida. On a combined basis, Right Traffic will now have over 3,000 employees serving 10 states and three Canadian provinces.

"We are excited to welcome W.D. Wright to the Right Traffic family," said Trevor Romkey, CEO of Right Traffic. "This acquisition not only strengthens our market position but helps us accelerate our vision for the future of traffic control; one that uses technology to make traffic control safer for flaggers, workers, and the public while delivering a more efficient and superior experience for everyone."

W.D. Wright, founded in 1977, has been a cornerstone in traffic control and serves the leading utilities, telecom providers, and Departments of Transportation in its regions. With a strategic approach and a strong focus on customer satisfaction, W.D. Wright gained recognition for its leading safety standards, exceptional services, and commitment to operational excellence. The combination of W.D. Wright and Right Traffic will enhance the company’s offering by merging operational best practices across two leading service providers with aligned cultures.

“The innovative technology that Right Traffic specializes in provides a better experience for all stakeholders and is the future of the traffic control industry,” said W.D. Wright President Bryan Wright. “We are excited to bring this technology to our customers and, just as significantly, our people and continue building the reputation we have worked so hard to build over the last 47 years.”

The acquisition follows the recent announcement of Right Traffic's first executive team. The newly appointed executives bring a wealth of experience and expertise, ensuring a seamless integration of W.D. Wright's operations into the Right Traffic framework.

"Right Traffic and W.D. Wright are extremely aligned and committed to delivering the highest standards of service that W.D. Wright's clients have come to expect," said Johanu Botha, V.P. of Operations at Right Traffic. "Our technology and capabilities will allow us to deliver enhanced solutions and improved safety, reliability, and operational efficiencies. With this combination, we will be able to provide our solutions to even more communities, more quickly."

For more information about the acquisition and future updates, please visit Right Traffic's website at www.righttraffic.com.

About Right Traffic:

Right Traffic is a full-service traffic control company operating in 10 states and three Canadian provinces, offering a unique approach to the industry. We provide traffic solutions to increase the safety of any work zone and save our clients money.

For more information, visit www.righttraffic.com.

About WD Wright:

Founded in 1977, W.D. Wright is a well-established traffic control company based in Beaver, Pennsylvania and operating across nine states in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and East Coast. Known for its reliability and exceptional service, W.D. Wright provides a wide range of traffic control solutions, ensuring the safety and efficiency of roadways across the region.

For more information, visit www.wdwright.com.