N1 Linear Rail Sliding Partition Door by Wei Xu and Tiantian Xu Wins Bronze in A' Design Award

N1 Linear Rail Sliding

Innovative Partition Door Design Recognized for Excellence in Building Materials and Construction Components Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected international design competition, has announced Wei Xu and Tiantian Xu as winners of the Bronze A' Design Award in the Building Materials and Construction Components Design category for their innovative work, " N1 Linear Rail Sliding ." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of their design within the building components industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.The N1 Linear Rail Sliding Partition Door addresses current trends and needs within the building components industry by offering a minimalist, aesthetically pleasing solution that enhances light transmission and creates an unobstructed view. Its innovative features align with industry standards and practices, while also pushing the boundaries of design and functionality. The practical benefits of this partition door extend to users, the industry, and other stakeholders, showcasing its utility and innovation.The award-winning design stands out in the market with its pioneering 6mm minimalist linear rail design, combined with an ultra-slim frame and concealed accessories. The use of 8mm clear dreamy Parisian etched glass and a premium aluminum frame contributes to its exquisite aesthetic sense of line. Large glass panels improve light transmission, creating a stylish, high-end feel. Innovative structures, such as the anti-swing roller, make the N1 Linear Rail Sliding Partition Door easier to install and safer to use, suitable for both home and commercial spaces.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Wei Xu and Tiantian Xu to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award highlights the potential for the N1 Linear Rail Sliding Partition Door to inspire further exploration and advancement within the building components industry, fostering a commitment to design that enhances user experiences and pushes the boundaries of what is possible.N1 Linear Rail Sliding was designed by Wei Xu and Tiantian Xu.Interested parties may learn more at:About Wei Xu and Tiantian XuWei Xu and Tiantian Xu are talented designers from China who have showcased their expertise in the field of building components through their innovative work on the N1 Linear Rail Sliding Partition Door. Their dedication to creating functional, aesthetically pleasing designs that align with industry standards and user needs has earned them recognition from the prestigious A' Design Award.About Guangdong Rosery Bath Equipment Co.,LtdROSERY, founded in the 1990s, is a custom-made household enterprise specializing in shower doors, partition doors, shower cabinets, and polymer bathrooms. With three major brands of 1858 High-custom Home, ROSERY, and MOKYU, the company has established a 240,000㎡ whole industrial chain intelligent manufacturing base and has been certified as a national high-tech enterprise. ROSERY's retail distribution network covers nearly 600 cities across China, and its products are exported to more than 30 countries and regions, including Europe and the United States.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality within their respective categories. Recipients of this award have showcased their ability to skillfully blend form and function, creating products that enhance user experiences and contribute positively to industry standards. The selection process for the Bronze A' Design Award involves a blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria specific to each category, such as the Building Materials and Construction Components Design category. This rigorous evaluation ensures that winning designs exhibit professional execution, innovative use of materials and technology, and the potential to inspire future trends in their field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing exceptional design across various industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from leading designers, innovative agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be acknowledged for their outstanding design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL: https://designawardbest.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.