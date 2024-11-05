Syndicate Collectibles to Release Exclusive 'Double Dragon' Action Figures, First Line in Over 30 Years

Double Dragon Action Figures by Syndicate Collectibles

GILBERTS, IL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Syndicate Collectibles proudly announces the launch of its exclusive "Double Dragon" Deluxe Action Figure collection, bringing back the iconic heroes and villains of the 1987 arcade classic for the first time in more than three decades. This long-awaited collection allows fans to step into the gritty streets of the beat-'em-up series with Billy Lee, Jimmy Lee, and arch-rival Willy."Double Dragon revolutionized cooperative gameplay," says Jerry Macaluso, creator of Syndicate Collectibles. "For us, this line is not just about nostalgia; it’s about honoring a franchise that shaped the landscape of arcade gaming."The creative team at Syndicate Collectibles worked to bring the characters to life in epic detail, with each figure built for action at approximately 7 inches tall. The highly detailed sculpts are fully articulated, giving fans the opportunity to reimagine iconic moments or create their own battles.Experience the thrilling intensity of this action-packed collection with legendary characters, including:- **Billy and Jimmy Lee Deluxe Action Figures (Sold Separately)** – Expert martial artists Billy and Jimmy are geared up for any challenge with multiple hand options, including fists, gripping hands, and accessory-holding hands. Both are equipped with a set of battle-ready weapons consisting of knives, dynamite, a baseball bat, and a metal barrel.- **Willy Deluxe Action Figure** – The feared leader of the Black Shadow Warriors is prepared to face down the Lee brothers with his own set of interchangeable hands, a heavy-duty machine gun with belt-fed ammunition, and a bipod stand.Each figure is displayed in a collector-friendly window box, making it easy to preserve these ‘80s icons in the packaging. Full box art reflects the arcade experience from days passed, inspired by the original gaming scene in an era of pixelated, side-scrolling adventures."We see this collection as both a tribute and a new chapter for ‘Double Dragon,’” adds Jerry Macaluso. "Syndicate Collectibles always aims to create premium products that resonate with fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to give this classic series the attention it deserves for those who have been waiting years or even decades."Fans are invited to take the adventure home and be a part of the legacy. Preorders for the "Double Dragon" Deluxe Action Figures are now available exclusively on the Syndicate Collectibles website in limited quantity.For more information, please visit https://www.syndicatecollectibles.com/ **About Syndicate Collectibles:**Syndicate Collectibles is a premier creator of high-end figures, statues, prop replicas, and toy collectibles, committed to delivering unparalleled products that celebrate the world of pop culture. Paying tribute to nostalgic properties that defined generations of fans, Syndicate Collectibles is passionate about bringing cherished stories and characters to life for collectors around the globe.

