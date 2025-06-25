SAM SAMMANE'S 'THE SINGULARITY OF HOPE' WINS PRESTIGIOUS BEST BOOK AWARD

The Singularity of Hope cover

Sam Sammane's "The Singularity of Hope" wins Best Book Award, offering a fresh perspective on history that inspires readers.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local author Dr. Sam Sammane has achieved a significant milestone in his literary career. His groundbreaking book, " The Singularity of Hope ," has been named a winner in the History: General category of the 21st Annual Best Book Awards."The Singularity of Hope" offers readers a unique perspective on historical events, weaving together inspiring and enlightening narratives. Sammane's work stands out for its innovative approach to understanding our past and its implications for the future.Upon learning of the award, Dr. Sammane expressed his gratitude: "I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Best Book Awards. 'The Singularity of Hope' represents years of research and a passion for uncovering the threads of hope that run through human history. This award is a testament to these stories' power and relevance today."The Best Book Awards, sponsored by American Book Fest , is one of the largest mainstream book award competitions in the United States . Sammane's book was selected from a large pool of entries, showcasing its exceptional quality and impact in the field of historical literature.Jeffrey Keen, President and CEO of American Book Fest, highlighted the significance of this achievement: "Winning a Best Book Award is a valuable way to stand out in the crowded book market. Authors and publishers have reaped the rewards of this promotional effort, using the awards as a way to increase visibility in the media, online, and in bookstores."Readers interested in exploring "The Singularity of Hope" can find it at major bookstores and online retailers. The book offers a fresh perspective on historical events, making it a must-read for history enthusiasts and those seeking inspiration from the past.To learn more about the 21st Annual Best Book Awards and view the full list of winners, visit https://www.americanbookfest.com/2024bbafullresults.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.