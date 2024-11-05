R.F. Lafferty is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Erik Bullock as Director, Investment Banking

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. (“R.F. Lafferty”), a leading full-service broker-dealer, today announced the expansion of its Investment Banking team through the appointment of Erik Bullock as Director in its Investment Banking division. The addition of Mr. Bullock continues R.F. Lafferty’s growth and evolution across investment banking services for its corporate clients.Erik Bullock joins R.F. Lafferty & Co. with over 17 years of experience in financial services working as an investment banker, consultant, and accountant. Mr. Bullock was previously a Vice President in the investment banking division of B. Riley Securities, Inc. for 10 years where he focused on advising middle market companies on capital raising (debt and equity), mergers and acquisitions, and fairness opinions. In his time at B. Riley, Erik advised on a wide range of transactions amounting to roughly $4 billion in aggregate transaction value. Prior to his time in investment banking, Mr. Bullock worked at a subsidiary of B. Riley where he provided valuation services to commercial and non-bank lenders. Prior to Erik's time at B. Riley Erik spent 5 years as an accountant for private portfolio companies. Erik holds a Master of Science in Finance from Pennsylvania State University, an MBA in Accounting from Robert Morris University, and a bachelor's in accounting from Robert Morris University.R.F. Lafferty Chief Operating Officer, Rob Hackel, stated, “R. F. Lafferty & Co. Inc. remains dedicated to providing exceptional investment banking services and looks forward to the contributions Erik will make in advancing our mission.”About R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.Established in 1946, R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is a global, full-service broker-dealer headquartered in New York, New York. R.F. Lafferty has been family owned and operated since 1970, and clients can expect exceptional experience, continuity in service and true dedication from the people they work with at R.F. Lafferty. R.F. Lafferty offers an array of customized services including retail brokerage, wealth management, institutional sales and trading, market making, independent research, and investment banking.

