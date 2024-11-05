November 5 - Secretary Griswold Encourages Coloradans to Vote, Return Ballots for the 2024 General Election

News Release

Denver, November 5, 2024 - It’s Election Day in Colorado and Secretary of State Jena Griswold is encouraging Coloradans to return their ballot to a drop box or voting center, or to vote in-person today by 7 p.m.

“Today is Election Day, and every eligible Coloradan should have their voice heard. No matter your age, skin color, or ZIP code, every voter has a say in our democracy,” said Secretary Griswold. “Find more information about where and how to vote at GoVoteColorado.gov or at your County Clerk's website.”

Election Night Reporting will begin at 7 p.m. on the Secretary of State’s website.

Important information for Colorado voters: