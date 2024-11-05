November 5 - Secretary Griswold Encourages Coloradans to Vote, Return Ballots for the 2024 General Election
News Release
State of Colorado
Department of State
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
Denver, November 5, 2024 - It’s Election Day in Colorado and Secretary of State Jena Griswold is encouraging Coloradans to return their ballot to a drop box or voting center, or to vote in-person today by 7 p.m.
“Today is Election Day, and every eligible Coloradan should have their voice heard. No matter your age, skin color, or ZIP code, every voter has a say in our democracy,” said Secretary Griswold. “Find more information about where and how to vote at GoVoteColorado.gov or at your County Clerk's website.”
Election Night Reporting will begin at 7 p.m. on the Secretary of State’s website.
Important information for Colorado voters:
- Coloradans can return their ballot to a drop box or voting center by 7 p.m. It is too late to return by mail.
- Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a voting center until 7 p.m. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. are also still able to cast a ballot.
- RTD is also offering a Zero Fare Day today to make it even easier for Coloradans to vote.
- Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to find accurate election information.
- All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot at BallotTrax.
- Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be received by County Clerks by November 13.
- 365 voting centers and 433 drop boxes are available for voters statewide. Voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.
- Every voter’s right to a secret ballot is constitutionally protected in Colorado.
- Electioneering is prohibited within 100 feet of a drop box, voting center, or ballot processing facility.
- Except for law enforcement and licensed security officials, open carrying or concealed carrying a gun is prohibited within at least 100 feet of a drop box or voting center.
- If you feel harassed or threatened, you have the right to contact local law enforcement, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, or the U.S. Department of Justice.
