【Courtesy Campaign】 “Together We Deliver Exceptional Hospitality As Tourism Ambassadors” Training Series – Themed Seminar is held to enhance travelers’ experience and destination appeal for Muslim visitors

MACAU, November 5 - 【MGTO】Macao Courtesy Campaign - “Start from the heart, be our ambassador”

With the ongoing Macao Courtesy Campaign, a themed seminar was held today (5 November) under the umbrella of the “Together We Deliver Exceptional Hospitality as Tourism Ambassadors” Training Series, jointly launched by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and MGM. The seminar addressed Mainland visitors’ consumption behavior and Muslim travelers’ demands, offering industry participants a window onto the needs and anticipations of different travel segments. The travel trade can hence develop supporting tourism facilities and services which cater for the rising travel segment, towards market diversification and quality tourism development. The seminar goes in line with the “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification and contributes to reinforcing Macao’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Second themed seminar for quality tourism development

MGTO and MGM jointly organized the “Macao Welcomes You” Training Programs for International Guests and the first themed seminar of the “Together We Deliver Exceptional Hospitality as Tourism Ambassadors” Training Series this February and May successively. The latter covered the topic of “Advancing professional qualities and etiquette knowledge as hospitable tourism ambassadors in Macao”.

The second themed seminar under the “Together We Deliver Exceptional Hospitality as Tourism Ambassadors” Training Series was held at the Grand Ballroom of MGM Macau today (5 November), featuring Director of the Centre for Continuing Education and Professor of the Faculty of Business Administration at the University of Macau, Matthew Ting Chi Liu, and Managing Director of 3 Hani Enterprises Ltd., Sharifa Leung, as guest speakers.

Through different themed seminars, MGTO seeks to familiarize members of the travel trade with the demands and expectations of different travel segments for tourism services, so that the travel trade can provide more satisfactory services for various travelers and develop supporting tourism facilities for the rising travel segment, as part of the endeavor to diversify visitor markets and steer the tourism industry towards remarkable progress.

A window onto tourism consumer trends for service upgrade

Under the topic of “Elevating Customer Experience via Understanding Consumption Preferences and Regional Differences Among Chinese Customers”, Professor Matthew Ting Chi Liu elaborated on the differences by region and the consumption preferences and trends of Chinese visitors with cases studies.

Explore Muslim-friendly tourism and cater to rising travel segment

Addressing the topic of “Strategic Development of Emerging Markets: Muslim-Friendly Restaurants and Facilities”, Sharifa Leung presented the definition of Muslim-friendly tourism, needs of Muslim travelers, Halal certification process and system.

Debut of new promotional video for ongoing Macao Courtesy Campaign

Since the launch of Macao Courtesy Campaign, MGTO has created a series of promotional videos entitled “Be My Guest ∙Feel At Home” for different sectors under the themes of Dining, Retail, Transportation and Students. Coming out this month, a new promotional video themed as “Start from the heart, be our ambassador” under the same series debuted at the themed seminar today. From the angles of different professions, members of the society advocate for the spirit of courtesy in different sectors in the video. By sharing their wisdom and experience, they bring out the meaning of “Be My Guest ∙Feel At Home” more impactfully, instilling the public with the realization that kindness and hospitality is not just an action but what one embraces as great values and attitude. The video is made with the dedication to branding Macao as a hospitable city.

Over 200 attendees were present at the second seminar, including representatives of the local tourism sector, staff of MGM as well as students and teachers of higher education institutions.

Training Series unfold diverse activities that propel participation across social sectors

The “Together We Deliver Exceptional Hospitality as Tourism Ambassadors” Training Series is jointly organized by MGTO and MGM with the support of over 30 supporting entities including governmental entities, academic institutions, organizations of the following sectors: hotels, catering businesses, small and medium enterprises, trade and commerce, neighborhoods, women and students.

The Training Series was unveiled in May this year (2024) by the first themed seminar featuring renowned Hong Kong artist and emcee Mayanne Mak as the guest speaker on the topic of “Advancing professional qualities and etiquette knowledge as hospitable tourism ambassadors in Macao”. The seminar aimed to upgrade participants’ etiquette competency and cross-cultural communication skills, engaging close to 800 participants. In the third quarter of this year, the “Youth Hospitality Activities - Macao Tourism Courtesy Short Video Contest” has unfolded to bring young people closer to tourism, encourage creative productions and cultivate their sense of belonging towards Macao.

Macao Courtesy Campaign continues

Since its launch of the Macao Courtesy Campaign on 1 July 2023, MGTO has been collaborating with industry operators to organize related training opportunities for local industry professionals to strengthen their service quality. The “Macao Courtesy Campaign: Opening ceremony of the academic year - Learn to be an ambassador” Sharing Session was held in September 2023 to spread the message of “Be My Guest ∙Feel At Home” on campus.

In the first three quarters of this year (2024), the series of "Macao Courtesy Campaign” Online Learning Videos for the General Public, Tourism Industry and Transportation were released to inspire residents and tourism personnel to put courtesy into practice in life and at work, joining hands to optimize travelers’ experience in Macao. By organizing the “Macao Welcomes You” Training Programs for International Guests and the “Together We Deliver Exceptional Hospitality as Tourism Ambassadors” Training Series, the Office strives to promote sustainable tourism development and advance Macao’s international image through a diversity of activities and projects, brightening the city’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.