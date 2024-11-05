Attorney General Jackley Statement on South Dakota’s Election System

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley issues this statement regarding the safety and integrity of today’s election in South Dakota.

“South Dakotans take pride in the integrity of our elections, and we appreciate how so many Americans have sacrificed to provide us this freedom. I encourage all registered South Dakotans to vote. I will continue to work with federal, state, and local officials to ensure every South Dakotans vote counts.”

Polls are open today in South Dakota from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. local time. For more election day information, visit the Secretary of State’s website at https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/default.aspx

