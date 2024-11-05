Membrion announces stellar pilot results for novel wastewater reuse solution at 100+ Accelerator Demo Day

Greg Newbloom, Membrion, presenting at 100+ Accelerator Demo Day

Patented electro-ceramic desalination process enables impressive water circularity rate for Fortune 500 manufacturer

The cost-effective and sustainable reuse of industrial wastewater is accessible now – not just for the world’s leading companies, but for all.” — Greg Newbloom, founder and chief executive officer of Membrion

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 100+ Accelerator program Demo Day in London, Membrion announced impressive data from a successful pilot project with a Fortune 500 global producer of home and personal care products. They showed the ability to treat 85 to 93 percent of wastewater coming from reverse osmosis (RO), a common water treatment process found in most manufacturing environments.Membrion and this Fortune 500 company are now working together to deliver 400 million gallons of water reuse to water stressed facilities globally. Membrion’s electro-ceramic desalination (ECD) is being deployed under a service contract so that facilities adopting the technology pay a simple price-per-gallon to have wastewater treated to water quality suitable for reuse.“We are thrilled to work with the 100+ Accelerator companies to solve critical water access problems,” said Greg Newbloom, founder and chief executive officer of Membrion. “Our pilot proved that a ubiquitous source of industrial wastewater could be economically treated for reuse and that circularity of wastewater is attainable. The cost-effective and sustainable reuse of industrial wastewater is accessible now – not just for the world’s leading companies, but for all.”Throughout most of 2024, Membrion was a member of the 100+ Accelerator’s fifth cohort. The program enables pilot project opportunities for small and startup companies as collaborations to nurture sustainable solutions to some of the most compelling global environmental or climate problems. Corporate partners of the accelerator include Colgate-Palmolive, AB InBev, Coca-Cola, Danone, and Unilever.The objective of Membrion’s pilot project was to achieve extremely high clean water recovery for a common industrial wastewater source: RO concentrate. RO concentrate accounts for 15 to 40 percent of water waste at many manufacturing facilities, including those for household cleaning products. It is challenging to treat due to the high concentrations of scalants and foulants that can clog typical desalination technologies. Reducing water waste is a priority for many manufacturing facilities operating in water scarce regions. Membrion’s electro-ceramic desalination (ECD) solution effectively treated this wastewater stream to recover and reuse the water in the facility’s own processes. The advanced recovery capability of Membrion’s technology reduces the manufacturer’s reliance on new water from the municipal or ground water supply, saving water, costs, and energy.***About MembrionMembrion manufactures patented electro-ceramic desalination (ECD) technology, including membranes and modules, for harsh industrial wastewater treatment. Their customizable treatment systems remove metals, salts, and minerals from wastewater to ensure compliance, achieve economic savings, and increase the capacity of manufacturing facilities. These systems can recover up to 98 percent of water in even the harshest conditions. The sustainable membrane solutions created by Membrion are low fouling, self-cleaning, oxidizer resistant, have ultra-low pH stability, and are economical. Membrion received global water awards at the 2023 Global Water Summit, at the 2023 and 2024 BlueTech Forums, and in 2024 with the World Economic Forum. For more information, visit membrion.com.###

