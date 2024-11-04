The Report of the International Court of Justice: Statement by Sweden on behalf of the Nordic countries

SWEDEN, November 4 - Mr./Madam. President,

I have the privilege of speaking on behalf of the five Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and my own country, Sweden.

At the outset, allow me to thank President Nawaf Salam for his report on the work of the Court over the past year. As countries firmly committed to the rule of law, and international law, the Nordic countries continue to be long-standing supporters of the International Court of Justice.

The Nordic countries recognize the crucial role that the Court plays as the principal judicial organ of the United Nations.



Mr./Madam. President,

Not only has the workload and the demand from States increased, but the attention that the Court receives is at an all-time high.

Never have so many States and international organizations participated in the advisory proceedings before the Court.

During the reporting year, no less than 134 UN Member States were involved in contentious or advisory proceedings before the Court.

Currently, there are 23 cases before the Court, from five continents. During the reporting period, the Court handed down two judgments, one advisory opinion and rendered no less than 27 orders. The diversity of cases pending before the Court mirrors the trust that Member States attribute to the role of the Court in settling international disputes through peaceful means, and our common reliance on the multilateral system.



Mr./Madam. President,

The Court has been placed at the center of the most pressing issues of

international peace and security. We commend the Court for maintaining the highest degree of independence and professionalism in its work and urge all states to do their utmost to ensure that the Court can function effectively and remain independent from political pressure. We commend the Court’s effectiveness in dealing with the current procedural challenges arising from the unprecedented workload. At the same time, we note that the good administration of justice might be enhanced if the efforts to further modernize administrative practices of the Court continue. Weencourage the Court to look for efficiencies in case management both for the Court and States, for example by re-evaluating the requirements regarding wet signatures and allowing digital signatures and by considering whether virtual meetings may be an applicable format for information sessions on administrative or practical issues.



Mr./Madam. President,

It goes without saying that States concerned must comply with the Court's

provisional orders and judgments. While the Court’s decisions are only binding upon the parties concerned, the Court’s jurisprudence has significant impact as guidance as both judgments and advisory opinions constitute authoritative interpretation of international law. We encourage States that have not yet done so to consider accepting the Court's compulsory jurisdiction to enable it to fulfil its role more effectively.



Mr./Madam. President,

The United Nations-wide Strategy on Gender Parity aims at a more diverse

and gender balanced United Nations, and the Court should not be exempt

from this objective. The Nordic countries wish to take this moment to emphasize the importance of working towards improved gender balance also within the Court. As far as the judges are concerned, this requires attention first and foremost of Member States.

We support efforts for broader representation at the Court and highlight the adoption of GA resolution 75/129 and the establishment of the Trust Fund for Judicial Fellowship Programme in this regard.



Mr./Madam. President,

The Nordic countries hold the work of the Court in high regard. As the

principle judicial organ of the United Nations, through its authoritative decisions and opinions, the Court greatly contributes to the promotion of international justice globally.

We commend the adoption of the Pact for the Future where we decided to:

Take appropriate steps to ensure that the ICJ can fully and effectively discharge its mandate and promote awareness of its role in the peaceful settlement of disputes, while respecting that parties to any dispute may also resort to other peaceful means of their own choice.

The Nordic countries reaffirm its continuing support to the International Court of Justice.



Let me end, therefore, by thanking the Court again for its important work.

I thank you.