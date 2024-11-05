Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa in China

On 5–8 November, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa is visiting Beijing and Shanghai. He will meet with business representatives and representatives of the Chinese Government.

China is the world’s second-largest economy and an important trade partner to Sweden and the EU. It is also a leader in many of the technologies and industries that shape the global economy, and a large number of Swedish companies operate in China. While trade relations have become increasingly complex and challenging, the Swedish Government is striving for broad bilateral exchange with China.

“I’m visiting Beijing and Shanghai to learn and to make contacts with a market that is important for Swedish exports, so as to support Swedish companies and promote rules-based trade between China and Sweden,” says Mr Dousa.

In Beijing, Mr Dousa will meet with representatives of the Chinese Government to discuss bilateral relations – with a focus on trade and economic exchange – and the conditions for Swedish companies in China. He will also attend the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, where he will meet representatives of Swedish companies operating in the Chinese market. He will also inaugurate the Swedish pavilion.