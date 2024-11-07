Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise boosts cybersecurity of OmniPCX Enterprise Purple solution to help customers comply with NIS 2

PARIS, FRANCE, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise , a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions enabling organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, has announced the introduction of new cybersecurity enhancements to its OmniPCXEnterprise Purple solution.The solution adheres to the Network and Information Security version 2 (NIS 2) Directive which came into force last month, aiming to establish a uniform and improved level of cybersecurity across European Union countries. The NIS 2 Directive is applicable to both private and public organizations operating in critical sectors such as government, transport, energy, health and banking. In addition, any company supplying goods or part of an IT supply chain is also subject to the new regulation since many businesses fall victim to cyber breaches due to security holes in their supply chain.Forrester predicts that the cost of cybercrime will reach $12 trillion by 2025 With the rise of diverse working models, employees today are accessing data and communication services from a variety of devices and sometimes from network accesses that are not fully controlled and protected. This presents a major security threat to the wider enterprise.Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s OmniPCX Enterprise Purple (OXE Purple) features built-in native encryption to ensure complete end-to-end protection for any conversations over the network (private and public Internet). This has now been strengthened and extended to ALE SIP phone protection, providing end-users with complete trust in the confidentiality of the conversation.“We are pleased to bring to market this enhanced version of the native encryption feature with the latest OXE Purple release. It offers the highest level of protection to meet the international security agencies’ recommendations for an enterprise communications platform,” said Vincent Lomba, Chief Technology Security Officer at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.“Organizations today face a heightened threat of cyber-attack. Along with running security audits and risk analysis, securing all data flows through encryption technology has become essential, making the data impossible to decrypt even in the event of a data leak. Any organization (not just essential or important entities) that does not protect all devices and phones carrying confidential data is in danger of becoming a ‘weaker link’ thereby increasing its risk of attack.”The OXE Purple solution offers enterprises peace of mind that their communications infrastructure is secure. Regularly updated security measures delivered via OXE Purple software releases under a support contract also help to protect them from the increasingly advanced attempts of cybercriminals to steal digital assets.Key features and benefits of the solution include:- Secure connectivity between on premises ALE communication system (IP-PBX and phones) and the cloud infrastructure operated by ALE, with mutual authentication, encryption and Session Border Controller (SBC) to secure the public network access and remote workers equipped with SIP clients and devices- Seamless connection inside and outside the organisation. The underlying communication infrastructure connects hybrid workers to back-office and front-line employees, whatever their device, through a variety of standard technologies such as PSTN, TDM, IP, SIP, VoWiFi and DECT and provides metrics for IT to monitor the Quality of Service (QoS)- High availability reaching 5x9s with spatially redundant architectures, deployed on customer’s premises or hosted in a private cloud, 100% software-based and fully virtualised, with protection against denial of service (DoS) attacks, built-in security with hardened devices and operating systems.- Data privacy and protection with role-based access control and encryption of stored data. This ensures all the crucial data gathered in the evolving business environment is fully protected from end-to-end and under your control.- Communications confidentiality with strong encryption mechanisms based on industry standards natively implemented into the solution, without any impact on voice quality and performance, delivering the experience customers and employees expect.About Alcatel-Lucent EnterpriseAlcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. About Alcatel-Lucent EnterpriseAlcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

