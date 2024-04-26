5G Mokki Tech Spaces to accelerate Africa’s transition to becoming a leading global provider of XR Workforce
Keynote speech at the AmCham Business Summit: Mrs. Margaret Whitman, US Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya.
Future of Work Panel at the Connected Africa Summit. Left to right: Dr Ehud Gachugu, Director KEPSA. Evelyne Kanyua, Ajira Digital Program. Ananya Dasgupta, UK Civil Service. Conrad Steyn, Sub-Saharan Africa, Cisco. Jepp Mote, moderator.
Kenya is in pole position to make its human capital available to European and North-American markets via remote, immersive digital environments.NAIROBI, KENYA, April 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two international business and development summits in Nairobi this week set the stage for the introduction of the XR Workforce concept, an entirely new category of services, enabled and accelerated by 5G Mokki Tech Spaces.
XR, which stands for Extended Reality technology, makes it possible for people to learn, work, play and collaborate in data-secure, three-dimensional and AI-assisted environments, via remote connections to any location in the world.
The 5G Tech Space is a modular high-tech unit for the use and development of software applications, including applications that leverage ultra-fast internet connections to render an immersive user experience.
5G means Fifth-Generation Mobile Telecommunication technology. AI is short for Artificial Intelligence. XR is an umbrella term for Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR).
AMERICA’S GATEWAY TO EAST AFRICA
To the campuses of African universities, the Tech Spaces offer a cost-efficient, modular learning, innovation, work and service solution, as well as providing reliable internet, uninterrupted electricity, and business connections.
In her keynote speech to the AmCham Business Summit, US Ambassador to Kenya Mrs. Margaret Whitman, a former President and CEO of eBay, pointed out the country’s gateway position to East Africa, its highly educated workforce, and investment opportunities due to its self-sufficiency in renewable energy.
Across the Atlantic, encompassing many fields, including ICT, healthcare and business services, the US staffing market would be well served with remote XR Workforce from Kenya and other African countries.
A GATEWAY TO THE US STAFFING MARKET
The US staffing market is the largest in the world, accounting for roughly one third of the global market. According to Staffing Industry Analyst (SIA), the US staffing industry amounts to USD 200 billion.
In the XR world rendered by 5G Tech Spaces, users can easily connect to company projects in North America or Europe. This makes it possible to quickly train and onboard internationally talented experts and entrepreneurs.
Stable connections offered by the 5G Tech Space and the transition to the XR and AI world offer tremendous opportunities for Africa. The continent can avoid unnecessary traffic and construction while leapfrogging directly to developing low-emission, resource-efficient products, services and methods.
LEVERAGING KENYA’S GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
In effect, the 5G Mokki Tech Spaces leverage all four growth opportunities shortlisted by the President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Dr. William Ruto, who spoke at both Nairobian summits:
1. Growth in agricultural productivity, or agro-processing, resulting in increased exports to Europe and America.
2. Leveraging the region’s human capital for entrepreneurship and remote workforce, extending opportunities to Europe and America while discouraging economic migration.
3. Self-sufficiency in, innovation and export of renewable energy.
4. Digital transformation as a means for the region to boost sustainable economic development.
Three Kenyan universities poised to roll out 5G Mokki Tech Spaces on their campuses this year are the University of Nairobi, Kenyatta University, and the Technical University of Kenya. The technology hubs will serve leading companies in North America and Europe and other parts of the world and provide the region with immediate employment and export income.
For universities:
- Better connectivity.
- Better employment and earnings for students.
- Better service and impact of universities in their regions.
- Additional income from the new service.
- Significant impact on sustainable development.
For students and graduates:
- Fast hands-on learning.
- Quick connection to companies' work and service environments, without having to move from the home region.
- Better earning.
- Significant impact on sustainable development.
For companies:
- Low-cost, well-matched experts in the secure 3D XR AI world, without people having to move from their home region.
- Recruitment based on better information (in 3D world) than before.
- Productivity improvement.
- Significant impact on sustainable development.
For policy makers and international institutions:
- Fast development.
- Job creation.
- Increase in income.
- Increase in internationally competitive entrepreneurship.
- Development of the region without increase in greenhouse gas emissions.
ABOUT THE CONNECTED AFRICA SUMMIT
In the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, with the facilitation of the Ministry of ICT of the Republic of Kenya, the Connected Africa Summit 2024 hosts over ten thousands delegates from the African continent and beyond, representing government, NGOs and business, from a plurality of industries, to envision a digitally sovereign Africa and to forge a collective path for a robust and connected digital economy that promotes sustainable practices and inclusive growth.
ABOUT THE AMCHAM BUSINESS SUMMIT
Convened by the American Chamber of Commerce Kenya and its partners, the AmCham Business Summit in Nairobi stands as the highest-profile U.S.- East Africa forum for forward-thinking companies eyeing expansion into Kenya and the East African region. It is touted as not just an event, but a transformative experience where industry leaders converge to forge lucrative deals and connections.
ABOUT COP 28
The United Nations Conference of the Parties - COP28 - brought together world leaders, ministers and negotiators in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, between 30 November and 13 December, to agree on how to address climate change. At COP28 in early December, twelve African universities presented a proposal for 5G Tech Spaces as an important Digital Climate Action tool.
ABOUT START NORTH
Start North is an association that serves as an accelerator network to promote the learning and application of new technologies in order to meet the challenges of global sustainable development. With offices in Helsinki, Finland and Palo Alto, California, USA, the accelerator network consists of world-leading universities, companies, and not-for-profit organizations.
