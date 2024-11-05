ARKANCE Announces New Integration Connecting Autodesk Construction Cloud and Bluebeam

ARKANCE Logo

CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As industries increasingly seek to improve collaboration and streamline project workflows, ARKANCE , a leading global provider of technology and services to the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) and manufacturing industries, has announced a powerful new connector that integrates Autodesk Construction Cloud with Bluebeam. This advanced technology enhances collaboration and boosts global project efficiency for teams in the architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing sectors.As the world’s largest Platinum Partner for Autodesk and Bluebeam, ARKANCE provides Autodesk and Bluebeam technology, services, and support to a worldwide customer ecosystem within the AEC and manufacturing industries. The new connector enhances and complements ARKANCE’s Autodesk and Bluebeam offerings, focusing on creating better project outcomes.Project teams utilizing Autodesk Construction Cloud and Bluebeam can now integrate their solutions using the ARKANCE connector, improving collaboration through information exchange and creating greater efficiencies. The integration allows users to export PDFs from AutodeskBuild, AutodeskDocs, or BIM 360to Bluebeam Studio. The PDFs can then be marked up in a Bluebeam Studio session and saved into Autodesk Construction Cloud.Greg Arranz, CEO of ARKANCE, shares his insights on why this connector is a game-changer for project teams:"We’re seeing a shift toward greater interoperability between platforms, and this integration brings a seamless flow of information between Autodesk Construction Cloud and Bluebeam. This not only optimizes project workflows but also reduces friction, enabling more successful outcomes for our customers. It’s an essential tool for those looking to future-proof their projects and enhance collaboration."Innovation and PotentialBy integrating these platforms, the connector tool eliminates manual administrative tasks and creates a unified workflow. This empowers teams to focus on innovation and project delivery, aligning with the industry’s push to break down data silos and promote smarter, more collaborative construction solutions.The construction industry is evolving rapidly, with project teams facing new challenges in managing complex workflows. ARKANCE’s connector provides critical flexibility by allowing users to leverage both Autodesk and Bluebeam technologies together, creating a solution that can adapt to dynamic project needs."This integration is a direct response to the demand for more adaptable, interconnected solutions. It ensures that AEC professionals can navigate the complexities of modern project management with tools that work together seamlessly."James Cook, Director of Industry and Technology Partnerships at Autodesk, highlights the broader impact:“Open ecosystems are key to effective project delivery. By connecting Autodesk Construction Cloud and Bluebeam, ARKANCE is supporting the industry’s mission to create more efficient, open workflows. This integration helps project teams access the construction documents they trust, with minimal disruption to their existing processes."Steve Smith, Director of Partnerships at Bluebeam, emphasizes the value of this partnership:"This integration is a major step toward greater interoperability, bringing together two trusted platforms in a way that sets a new standard for collaboration in construction."Why now?ARKANCE's technology leadership stands out at a pivotal time when greater interoperability through innovation is critical. As a trusted partner, ARKANCE is helping lead the AEC and manufacturing industries toward a future where interoperability is the standard rather than the exception. Looking forward, ARKANCE envisions a future where customer-centric solutions and cutting-edge technology converge to deliver unmatched value. The ARKANCE connector for Autodesk Construction Cloud and Bluebeam marks the beginning of this journey, providing essential tools to build a better world through smarter, more integrated project delivery.What to look for in Integration SolutionsWhen selecting digital tools for construction projects, evaluating solutions that support seamless information exchange and provide robust functionality is crucial. The integration connector provided by ARKANCE meets these needs by establishing a reliable connection between Autodesk and Bluebeam, empowering teams to make faster decisions and achieve superior project outcomes.With this new connector, ARKANCE is shaping the future of digital transformation in the AEC and manufacturing industries by establishing robust, interoperable systems. This advancement further cements ARKANCE’s reputation as a trusted partner in fostering innovation and enabling smarter, data-driven project delivery from concept to execution.

