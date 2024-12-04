ROLEC’s Has Introduced New Cutting-Edge IP-Rated Plastic Enclosures: technoPLUS and technoDISC

Industrial electronic enclosures manufacturer ROLEC has expanded its range of premium IP-rated plastic housings with the technoPLUS and technoDISC.

BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New pole-mountable technoPLUS is ideal for outdoor locations, IIoT, measurement and hubs, while technoDISC is perfect for instrumentation, measurement and marine electronics. (Its distinctive round styling suits settings such as pipework.)

Both ranges offer ‘lid closed’ installation to protect the seal and electronics in harsh environments. The lid is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad, front plate or product label.

Versatile technoPLUS (IP 66, IP 67, IP 69K) can be mounted horizontally or vertically on a pole/mast using an attachment (accessory). Retaining supports hold the lid in place when it is open. Inside, there are screw bosses for fitting PCBs, mounting plates and terminal rails.

Stylish new technoDISC (IP 66, IP 67) is based on a wristwatch shape. Long, curved sides complement the round central operating area, with two short flat sides for cable glands. Inside there are screw pillars in the base and lid for PCBs, mounting plates and assemblies. Lid retaining straps are available as accessories.

The two enclosures are molded from UV-stable plastics: ASA (UL 94 HB) for technoPLUS, and a robust ASA+PC (UL 94 V-0) blend for technoDISC. The standard color for each enclosure is light gray (similar to RAL 7035) with anthracite (RAL 7016) covers to hide the screws.

ROLEC offers technoPLUS in five sizes (3.54“ x 5.12“ x 2.76“ to 6.69“ x 10.63“ x 3.54“) and technoDISC in four sizes (3.82“ x 4.33“ x 2.17“ to 7.05“ x 7.48“ x 3.54“).

Mounting plates and cable glands are available as accessories for both ranges. There are also supporting rails for technoPLUS.

ROLEC can supply both models fully customized with CNC machining, custom colors, printing/engraving of legends and logos, RFI/EMI shielding, and assembly.

About

ROLEC is an innovative specialist manufacturer of high-performance enclosures (rated IP 65 to IP 69K), command/HMI housings and suspension arm systems for industrial electronics and electrical control equipment. Applications for our products include test and measurement, machine control, instrumentation, factory automation, robotics, IIoT, marine and building control system used in heavy duty indoor and outdoor locations. Our high-value services include customizing our enclosures so they are fully ready for customer installations. Using our state-of-the-art CNC machining equipment we manufacture enclosures to our customers’ precise specifications. We can deliver finished products at short notice and just-in-time. ROLEC Enclosures Inc. is the subsidiary of ROLEC Gehäuse-Systeme GmbH and is based in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the integration of our enclosures and suspension arm systems into your electronics equipment.

