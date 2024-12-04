ROLEC’s Has Introduced New Cutting-Edge IP-Rated Plastic Enclosures: technoPLUS and technoDISC
ROLEC’s technoPLUS and technoDISC plastic enclosures provide unmatched protection and versatility for industrial use, ensuring durability in harsh environments.
technoDISC enclosures are round, IP66-rated plastic housings designed for industrial electronics. They feature hidden lid fixings, a recessed lid for keypads or labels, and can be mounted without opening the lid, ensuring protection and ease of use.
Industrial electronic enclosures manufacturer ROLEC has expanded its range of premium IP-rated plastic housings with the technoPLUS and technoDISC.
Both ranges offer ‘lid closed’ installation to protect the seal and electronics in harsh environments. The lid is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad, front plate or product label.
Versatile technoPLUS (IP 66, IP 67, IP 69K) can be mounted horizontally or vertically on a pole/mast using an attachment (accessory). Retaining supports hold the lid in place when it is open. Inside, there are screw bosses for fitting PCBs, mounting plates and terminal rails.
Stylish new technoDISC (IP 66, IP 67) is based on a wristwatch shape. Long, curved sides complement the round central operating area, with two short flat sides for cable glands. Inside there are screw pillars in the base and lid for PCBs, mounting plates and assemblies. Lid retaining straps are available as accessories.
The two enclosures are molded from UV-stable plastics: ASA (UL 94 HB) for technoPLUS, and a robust ASA+PC (UL 94 V-0) blend for technoDISC. The standard color for each enclosure is light gray (similar to RAL 7035) with anthracite (RAL 7016) covers to hide the screws.
ROLEC offers technoPLUS in five sizes (3.54“ x 5.12“ x 2.76“ to 6.69“ x 10.63“ x 3.54“) and technoDISC in four sizes (3.82“ x 4.33“ x 2.17“ to 7.05“ x 7.48“ x 3.54“).
Mounting plates and cable glands are available as accessories for both ranges. There are also supporting rails for technoPLUS.
ROLEC can supply both models fully customized with CNC machining, custom colors, printing/engraving of legends and logos, RFI/EMI shielding, and assembly.
VIEW TECHNOPLUS ENCLOSURES RANGE >>
VIEW TECHNODISC ENCLOSURES RANGE >>
Sean J Bailey
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
email us here
Learn about ROLEC ENCLOSURES INC.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.