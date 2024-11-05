ROLEC’s Extends Its Range Of Premium Diecast Enclosures For Industrial Electronics

ROLEC's aluCASE and aluDOOR

ROLEC's aluCASE and aluDOOR enclosures are the latest innovations from the leader in diecast housing technology.

The aluCASE series offers IP 66/67/69K protection.

The aluCASE series offers IP 66/67/69K protection. Choose from a very large range of 27 popular sizes.

aluDOOR series

ROLEC's new aluDOOR has a integrated hinged lid with snap-on trims that hide all the mounting screws.

Industrial electronic enclosures manufacturer ROLEC has expanded its range of diecast aluminum housings with new models – aluDOOR and aluCASE.

ROLEC has always been an innovator in diecast enclosures technology. Our aluCASE and aluDOOR offer electronics designers ROLEC's latest housing developments.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Both are ‘go anywhere’ enclosures that can be mounted on walls, bulkheads, machines and desks to protect electronics in challenging indoor and outdoor industrial environments.

Advanced aluDOOR (IP 66, IP 67, IP 68, IP 69K) hinged lid enclosures were honoured in the German Innovation Awards, building on the success of aluCASE (IP 66, IP 67, IP 69K). Both models have a recessed lid for a membrane keypad. aluDOOR’s lid opens 100° for easy access; it can be specified without a recess.

Both enclosures can be installed ‘lid closed’, protecting the electronics. aluDOOR’s lid features an integrated hinge pin and is secured with tamperproof Torx screws. Options for aluCASE include integrated hinges and lid retaining straps.

All the fixings are hidden beneath trims: aluminum for aluDOOR; plastic (POM) for aluCASE. Inside, the two enclosures have pillars for PCBs, mounting plates and DIN rails.

ROLEC offers aluDOOR in 10 sizes (3.54“ x 4.72“ x 2.76“ to 6.69“ x 11.02“ x 3.54“) and aluCASE in 27 sizes (1.97“ x 2.95“ x 1.30“ to 11.81“ x 16.93“ x 4.72“), two with transparent lids.

aluDOOR is anthracite gray (RAL 7016) with matt silver trims as standard; anthracite gray trims are also available. aluCASE is window gray (RAL 7040) with red (RAL 3020), blue (RAL 5017), anthracite (RAL 7016) or window gray (RAL 7040) trims.

Accessories include a mounting plate, supporting rail, RFI/EMI gasket and an anti-corrosion coating. aluCASE’s options and accessories also include a console adapter (3.93“ or 7.87“) for desktop use, and anodized aluminum trims.

ROLEC can supply both models fully customized with CNC machining, engraving, display windows, powder coating, painting, photo-quality printing of legends, logos and graphics, and assembly of accessories.

VIEW ALUCASE ENCLOSURES RANGE >>

VIEW ALUDOOR ENCLOSURES RANGE >>

About

ROLEC is an innovative specialist manufacturer of high-performance enclosures (rated IP 65 to IP 69K), command/HMI housings and suspension arm systems for industrial electronics and electrical control equipment. Applications for our products include test and measurement, machine control, instrumentation, factory automation, robotics, IIoT, marine and building control system used in heavy duty indoor and outdoor locations. Our high-value services include customizing our enclosures so they are fully ready for customer installations. Using our state-of-the-art CNC machining equipment we manufacture enclosures to our customers’ precise specifications. We can deliver finished products at short notice and just-in-time. ROLEC Enclosures Inc. is the subsidiary of ROLEC Gehäuse-Systeme GmbH and is based in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the integration of our enclosures and suspension arm systems into your electronics equipment.

