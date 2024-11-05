PM Lawrence Wong to visit Jakarta, Indonesia (Nov 2024)

Source: PMO

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will make his introductory visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, from 5 to 6 November.

Prime Minister Wong will meet President Prabowo Subianto and Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka. PM will also meet Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Ahmad Muzani and Speaker of the Regional Representative Council (DPD) Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin. The visit reaffirms Singapore’s commitment to strengthening our longstanding friendship with Indonesia and provides an opportunity for leaders on both sides to exchange views on enhancing bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng, and Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam.

During the absence of the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be the Acting Prime Minister.





PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

SINGAPORE

5 NOVEMBER 2024