SA seafood on the menu at major China expo

Release date: 05/11/24

Ahead of the anticipated removal of trade restrictions on live lobster exports to China, leading exporters are among those being supported by the Malinauskas Government to attend the country’s largest international trade event, which begins today in Shanghai.

The Malinauskas Government is supporting 26 South Australian businesses, including six seafood companies, to attend and exhibit at the China International Import Expo (CIIE).

At its peak in 2019, South Australian live lobster exports to China was worth $71 million a year to the state’s economy, according to ABS statistics.

Supporting producers to attend major international trade events like CIIE is a key pillar of the Malinauskas Government’s $475,000 Seafood Export Growth Program,

The program recently kicked into gear after a clear timeline for the recommencement of live lobster trade with China was announced by the Commonwealth Government.

The program also includes:

Bringing key seafood importers to South Australia for familiarisation visits.

A marketing campaign for international audiences including China and Japan.

Access to trade advisers to assist with export capability building.

CIIE will run until 10 November, featuring 2,800 exhibitors and drawing interest from more than 350,000 attendees, buyers and importers.

This year, South Australia is constructing a showcase area, under Austrade’s Team Australia pavilion, featuring an onsite program of cooking demonstrations, business matching events, media and marketing opportunities.

Supported in-market by the Malinauskas Government’s Shanghai trade and investment office, exhibiting companies, which include seafood, wine, dairy and agricultural exporters, will also take part in a program of events to showcase their premium products to, and make connections with, influential Chinese importers.

China is South Australia’s largest two-way trading partner, with merchandise exports to China reaching an all-time high of $4.27 billion, up 46 per cent, in the year to August 2024.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

China’s trade restrictions on live lobster have now been in place for more than four years, and our Government is committed to making sure we don’t waste a second in helping our exporters get straight back into market as soon as restrictions lift.

Having met with the responsible Minister while in Shanghai on my recent China trade mission, I was able to see the breadth of opportunities that South Australia can tap into, and events such as CIIE provide significant insight into the China market for our companies.

With lobster exports set to restart before the end of the year, and China Southern Airlines resuming in December, this trade show is perfectly timed to further grow our export trade into China, which is current at record levels.

Attributable to Andrew Ferguson, Managing Director, Ferguson Australia

The CIIE timing now with the announcement of the re-entry of Australian live lobster couldn’t be better.

To stay in front of our customers is key and trade shows provide a big part of sustaining old relationships and starting new ones.

We see a real opportunity to reconnect back with that marketplace and be better prepared for the reopening.

I can see by the amount of preparational work undertaken by the State Development team we are in for a great CIIE showcase of SA.