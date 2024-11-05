Trasna eyes Asian IoT growth as it expands into India

Minister P Rajeev (centre) and CEO Stephane Fund (far right) open new Indian office - Landscape

DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trasna eyes Asian IoT growth as it expands into IndiaTrasna, the semiconductor and IoT provider, has opened a new R&D & ATMP centre in Kerala, India which Group CEO Stéphane Fund and government minister P. Rajeev inaugurated this week. This strategic expansion comes as part of Trasna’s global growth strategy in the IoT market, which saw it acquire cloud eSIM leader Workz earlier this year to become one of the top five SIM technology providers worldwide. The innovation and semiconductor centre focuses on advancing connecting technologies R&D to support the growing demand for secure IoT solutions in India and Asia.The Thiruvananthapuram base will complement Trasna’s existing semiconductor design centres in France and Tunisia, focusing on chips for the eUICC and UICC market with solutions for consumer, M2M, and IoT applications. The new centre aligns with Trasna’s broader strategy to drive innovation in the mobile IoT sector, supporting the company’s efforts to meet the rising demand for IoT across the region and among its more than 200 clients worldwide.Reports indicate Asia’s IoT market is expected to grow at an annual rate of over 20%, driven by the rise of smart devices and IoT-enabled applications. Trasna’s new centre in Kerala is part of a broader plan to establish comprehensive semiconductor design and manufacturing capabilities in India.The Kerala centre is due to complete its first chip design and be ready for production by late 2025, joining Dubai and Bosnia as key facilities in Trasna’s multi-site strategy. Kerala will be the group’s first ATMP facility, strengthening its ability to provide advanced solutions with local support enabling industries to transition from legacy SIM cards to next-generation SIM technologies such as eSIM and System-on-Chip.Stéphane Fund commented, “Kerala is an ideal location for our new office with impressive local talent and supportive regulatory environment. Our new base will play a key role in supporting the growing demand in the region and bolstering our supply chain resilience for clients worldwide. Our expansion here underlines our commitment to IoT innovation and to developing secure, efficient, and easy-to-use solutions that support our customers’ evolving needs.”– ENDS –About TrasnaTrasna is an Irish-based global technology leader specialising in semiconductor and mobile IoT solutions. With more than 200 clients worldwide, it combines expertise in semiconductors, secure data management, edge computing, AI, and blockchain to create innovative, end-to-end solutions - from chip design and SIM manufacturing to over-the-air subscription management.It is a forward-thinking, technology-driven company considered more agile and leaner than traditional market players, providing value to its clients through security, efficiency, and innovation,. From chip to cloud, it offers advanced solutions that connect people and devices at scale, enabling transformative experiences for mass IoT.

