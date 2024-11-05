Eastern Cape Executive Council meeting statement

The Eastern Cape Executive Council (EXCO) held its 4th ordinary meeting of the 7th term, on 30 October 2024.

1. Fight against crime and condolences

1.1. Cabinet has expressed its deepest condolences to the family of Nkosi Nogcinile Mtirara, the mother-in-law of Chief Nobulali Mtirara of Mqhekezweni, who tragically lost her life in a shooting incident. Nkosi Nogcinile Mtirara was a significant figure, being part of the esteemed Mtirara family, which has strong ties to former President Nelson Mandela's lineage. In addition to this tragic loss, five female students from Jongintaba High School in Mqhekezweni have suffered unimaginable trauma after being raped. Cabinet has extended its well-wishes to these survivors, advocating for their recovery and justice. To address these heinous crimes, the Cabinet has urged law enforcement agencies to launch a thorough investigation and apprehend the perpetrators. Ensuring that justice is served will be crucial in restoring peace and safety to the Mqhekezweni community.

1.2. Cabinet has strongly condemned the recent surge in mass murders in the Eastern Cape, particularly in areas such as Lusikisiki, Qumbu, Bityi, and Nelson Mandela Bay. To address these incidents, specialized teams have been deployed to investigate the shooting incidents and apprehend those responsible. This move is a significant step towards ensuring justice for the affected communities.

1.3. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has been working to combat crime through various initiatives, including Operation Shanela, which has resulted in the arrest of over 226,000 suspects, including some of the most wanted and dangerous criminals. Additionally, SAPS has strengthened its Crime Intelligence division, improved crime detection capabilities, and recruited more police officers to boost police numbers at stations nationwide.

2. Economy

2.1. Progress on Infrastructure development and infrastructure spending

2.1.1. Cabinet reflected on the positive strives that the provincial government continues to make in developing both socio and economic infrastructure leading to improved spending of allocated resources.

2.1.2. At the end of quarter two, the province's infrastructure development programme had completed 32 projects, mainly in the Health and Education sector, while 13 projects had progressed from the planning to construction phase.

2.1.3. The progress is linked to government expenditure of R3. 55 billion which registered a significant socio-economic impact on the provincial economy. Details of this impact include the creation of 34,824, with at least 7,948 benefitting young people, 22 337 women, and 234 People Living with Disabilities. Meanwhile, SMME development has slightly improved from 331 in quarter one to 382 in quarter two, and 195 students received experiential training opportunities.

2.1.4. Cabinet noted that the sourcing of contractors for the implementation of improvement of road infrastructure for Mlamli Hospital Road in Joe Gqabi and Clackebury Road in the Chris Hani District Municipalities.

2.1.5. The cabinet is urging sector departments to accelerate the development of business cases for submitting proposals to Infrastructure South Africa's bid window, which closes in December.

2.2. Showcasing the Home of Legends in China | Eastern Cape’s Outbound Mission to China

2.2.1. Cabinet reflected on the positive outcomes of Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane’s Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism MEC, Nonkqubela Pieters during their working visit to China recently. The visit focused on strengthening existing bilateral relations with the Province of Zhejiang while exploring new opportunities with the Province of Heilongjiang.

2.2.2. During this investment drive in China, the Premier was joined by a strong delegation from various sectors of the province who engaged with captains of industry on the priorities of the province to attract both government and the Private Sector to expand their interests in the province through trade and investment ties between the Eastern Cape and China.

2.2.3. The Eastern Cape investment drive in China was a significant effort to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two regions. The Premier was joined by a diverse delegation from various sectors, including government, business, and industry leaders. Their goal was to showcase the province's priorities and attract both government and private sector investment to the Eastern Cape

2.2.4. Cabinet welcomed the registered wins which included:

a. Premier Mabuyane and the Governor of Heilongjiang Province, Dr Yi Lianhong in their bi-literal meeting agreed on fostering relations between the two provinces focusing on various areas including people-to-people relations, trade and investment, exchange programmes and mutual learning, culture, education, tourism, sports and home affairs. It is envisaged that a twinning agreement between the two will be concluded and signed in 2025.

b. A collaboration agreement was reached between the East London IDZ, SIGA E-mobility and SANTACO which will see the three partners pilot technologies and capabilities with Golden Dragon and SIGA to assemble and manufacture electric commercial vehicles for the African market from the plant in the ELIDZ.

c. Technology giant Huawei has committed to establishing an ICT Training Center focused on Teacher Training as well as reskilling unemployed youth for ICT Technical and Digital Skills in the province.

d. The province Tourism Agency was on a promotion drive and presented the EC as a premium travel option for the Chinese market. An MOU is being developed to sustain collaboration and help foster long-term tourism growth.

2.2.5. The Cabinet called for increased efforts to create a favourable condition for investment in the province in support of provincial priorities.

2.3. SA Auto-Week

2.3.1. Cabinet also reflected on the successful participation of the Eastern Cape during the 2024 Auto-Week held in the Western Cape where Premier Mabuyane updated industry players on the strides the province has taken to respond to the entry of Electronic Vehicles in the market. Cabinet noted that there are global challenges affecting the auto-motive automotive sector with an impact on the Eastern Cape. The cabinet was encouraged by the news that the Volkswagen Group SA’s plant located in Kariega is one of the best-performing plants in the world.

2.4. Economic Development Initiatives

2.4.1. Cabinet was briefed on progress on the implementation of the Eastern Cape Economic Development Fund. Established during the 2023/24 financial year as an instrument geared towards the activation of industrial development and economic growth, the fund has to date disbursed R81 million to 848 beneficiaries leveraging funding of up to R317 million thus far. The fund has been instrumental in enabling the province to drive industrialization, access to funding for MSMEs as well as youth job creation. To date, 1426 jobs have been created in various sectors.

2.4.2. Cabinet was also briefed on the establishment of an interdisciplinary team that will focus on the development of a new Provincial Business Development Strategy to ensure optimal use of the terminals and improve operations at the Port of East London. The port has the capacity to handle auto, Agri bulk commodities, containers, livestock, and manganese which has the potential to enable the creation of direct and indirect jobs. The task will be undertaken parallel to the mobilization of business from the prioritized sectors and commodities.

2.4.3. Cabinet endorsed the development of the Eastern Cape Small-scale Irrigation User Regulations paving the way for stable governance and creating a friendly investor- friendly environment to achieve the economic impact of the schemes. The regulation will also provide for harmonization of land use and management through guidelines set.

3. Social Protection, Community and Human Development

3.1. Improving the Health profile of the EC

3.1.1. Cabinet received a report on the outcomes of the Human Papilloma Virus vaccination 2023/24 campaign and commended the Department of Health teams for the successful implementation of the campaign. The report indicates that the campaign was a resounding success with 91.8% of the targeted population of girls reached, surpassing the set national target of 80%. The campaign is aimed at preventing viral infections that may cause cervical cancer in women and the vaccine is ideally offered to girls before the age of 15 years.

3.1.2. The 2024/25 campaign is currently underway targeting girls aged 9 to 15 who did not receive the vaccine during the February – March campaign. The approach is in line with the current policy which determines that HPV vaccination should be administered as a single dose.

3.2. Social Cohesion

3.2.1. The Cabinet the endorsed the reviewed Eastern Cape Museums Policy which amongst other things makes provisions for the Departments of Education, Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism, Public Works and Infrastructure as well as Community Safety to play their respective roles in the preservation of this vital infrastructure.

3.2.2. Cabinet was also briefed that processes are underway in various municipalities for the reburial of the remains of nine (9) freedom fighters who were repatriated from Zambia and Zimbabwe as part of the national programme.

4. Governance

4.1. Interventions to improve governance and service delivery in municipalities

4.1.1. The Cabinet was briefed on progress on the implementation of financial recovery plans in four distressed municipalities including Amathole, OR Tambo, District Municipalities as well as Makana and Walter Sisulu Local Municipalities. As of 31 July 2024 and noted that municipalities continue to address the service delivery pillar while water and sanitation challenges in Makana remain a great cause for concern.

4.1.2. The Cabinet noted that the King Sabata Dalindyebo and Great Kei Municipalities have shown significant improvement over the past 3 years in governance and financial management.

4.1.3. Makana, Dr Beyers Naude, Inxuba Yethemba, Amahlathi, Enoch Mgijima, Raymond Mhlaba and Walter Sisulu Local Municipalities are participating in National Treasury’s Municipal Debt Relief programme thereby systematically addressing the ESKOM debt.

4.2. Disaster Management

4.2.1. The Cabinet received a report on the disaster management interventions implemented following the recent disasters that affected Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City Metro Municipalities, Sarah Baartman, and O.R. Tambo District Municipalities. In the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro alone, over 4100 people were displaced and housed at 33 mass care centres which were since closed on 26 October as people returned to their homes.

4.2.2. Government with support from the NGO sector has provided disaster relief support to people affected by the disaster and processes are underway to finalise arrangements to move households whose houses were severely damaged to Temporary R Units in designated areas.

4.2.3. Cabinet welcomed reports that electricity connection has been restored in 90% of the areas that were affected while vacuuming of water from heavily flooded roads and infrastructure is in progress.

4.2.4. Cabinet noted that the recent disasters underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of infrastructure provision policies across all three spheres of government – local, provincial, and national. This includes the repurposing of infrastructure programmes to prioritize resilience and adaptability, intensify hands-on interventions to address critical infrastructure gaps and ensure collaborative governance across spheres.

4.2.5. The Cabinet called on all affected municipalities to fast-track the assessment of the impact of the disaster to ensure the immediate submission of a support request. Cabinet further noted that a provincial disaster classification has been made to the National Disaster Management Centre based on the preliminary damage assessment findings.

4.3. Improving accountability

4.3.1. The Cabinet resolved to prioritise further strengthening of accountability within provincial departments to ensure responsible governance. This involves aligning departmental plans with performance measures to enhance transparency and effectiveness.

4.3.2. To address incidents of misconduct decisively, the Cabinet has called for the implementation of a comprehensive Consequence Management Policy that establishes clear guidelines for accountability and action against inappropriate behaviour.

4.3.3. Cabinet also noted a need to foster collaborative governance by enhancing cooperation among various departments, ensuring that standards of conduct are upheld and that all stakeholders are engaged in the pursuit of integrity. This multi- faceted approach will restore confidence in government institutions and promote a culture of accountability throughout the province.

4.4. Audit Outcomes

4.4.1. Cabinet committed to implementing robust policies to strengthen institutional frameworks and ensure improved systems of accountability in line with the Auditor- General’s latest report which highlighted a risk of disintegration of the accountability ecosystem signalling a need for immediate measures to restore public confidence.

4.4.2. Cabinet is also committed to fostering transparency to create a culture of openness and responsiveness to public concerns and enhancing oversight mechanisms through effective monitoring.

5. Public Announcement

5.1. Cabinet is calling on communities in the Eastern Cape to play their part in managing the effects of climate change and disasters by not littering as well as proper management of garbage which has been identified as one of the key causes for blocked drainage systems which increases the risk of flooding during heavy rains.

For interview arrangements, please contact Ms Yonela Dekeda, at 083 378 0968

Media enquiries:

Khuselwa Rantjie

General Manager: Provincial Communication Service / Spokesperson to the Premier & Government

Cell: 082 728 7476

E-mail: Khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

