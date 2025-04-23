Police assures public that executive of country are in safe hands following shooting incident involving Deputy President's convoy

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola takes this opportunity to assure the nation that the executive of the country, including the President and the Deputy President, are in safe hands.

Members of the Presidential Protection Service (PPS) who are assigned to both the President and the Deputy President are trained to a high level of skill and possess the necessary expertise and capabilities to avert any risk and threat.

The resources assigned to safeguard the executive are also adequate and designed to prevent any direct and imminent threat on their lives.

While it is not common practice to discuss safety and security aspects of the executive, the National Commissioner deems it fit to assure the country that sufficient resources are always assigned to safeguard members of the national executive.

General Fannie Masemola confirms a shooting incident involving the Deputy President's convoy. Following the incident, an extensive investigation was conducted and still underway with the ballistics report already concluded.

Crime Intelligence is also continuing with its regular risk and threat assessment on both the President and the Deputy President.

General Fannie Masemola confirms the reinforcement of security detail to both principals and has also expressed gratitude with the manner in which members of the PPS safeguard and handle the safety of both principals.

The incident remains under investigation with a high level team assigned to investigate this case.

