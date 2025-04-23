Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation hosts second meeting of G20 Development Working Group

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) hosted the second meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) in Cape Town from 14 to 16 April 2025. This gathering marked a historic milestone, as the DWG met on African soil for the first time.

The session was officially opened by the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, who emphasised that the world is at a turning point - facing deepening social and economic disparities, climate shocks, and growing demands for fairness in global governance.

“Our task is not to produce text for its own sake, but to drive tangible progress,” said Minister Ramokgopa. “We must focus on catalytic, transformative outcomes that uplift the most vulnerable and reaffirm the G20’s commitment to solidarity, equality, and sustainability.”

This view was echoed by many delegates, who expressed the need for coordinated international action to tackle inequality, stem illicit financial flows, and unlock inclusive development.

Delivering keynote remarks on Day 2, Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Mr Seiso Joel Mohai, urged delegates to confront entrenched global inequalities and act decisively to curb illicit financial flows - describing them as “stolen futures.”

“These flows deplete public resources, weaken institutions, and rob countries of the ability to provide healthcare, education, and safety nets,” said Deputy Minister Mohai. “Tackling them is not only a matter of economics—it’s about justice, trust, and dignity.”

He noted that the development challenges faced by many G20 countries - especially in the Global South - cannot be resolved through outdated approaches or isolated national efforts. Instead, he called for bold, innovative thinking, strengthened multilateralism, and a reimagining of global systems that have yet to deliver for all.

Both Minister Ramokgopa and Deputy Minister Mohai reflected on the delegation’s visit to Robben Island, urging delegates to draw inspiration from its legacy of resilience, unity, and justice.

The Director-General of the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Robert Nkuna, also addressed delegates, emphasising that inclusive development must be anchored in cooperation, policy coherence, and trust in public institutions.

“Development means dignity, opportunity, and access for all,” said Dr Nkuna. “Our global development compact must serve the people - not just the system.”

As the 2030 Agenda deadline looms, South Africa’s message to the G20 is clear: citizens across thr world are not demanding perfection - they are seeking progress. The DWG must lead with purpose, ensuring its outcomes translate into real, measurable change that leaves no one behind.

“This Working Group must reflect not only consensus,” said Deputy Minister Mohai, “but courage - and a shared commitment to building a more inclusive global future.”

It is this shared commitment to an inclusive future that drives the overarching theme of South Africa's G20 Presidency, of Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.

“It is imperative that all of us avoid division and foster cooperation in our response to global uncertainties. Let us work together for our world and future generations.,” said Minister Ramokgopa.

The next meeting of the DWG will be held in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, where delegates will continue mapping out approaches to address inequality and promote sustainable development.

For enquiries:

Mr Thomas Nkosi

Head of Communications

Cell: 079 907 9016

E-mail: tomnkosi@dpme.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica