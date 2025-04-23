President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on an official visit, 24 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 24 April 2025, host the President of Ukraine, His Excellency President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on an Official Visit to South Africa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The Official Visit to South Africa by President Zelenskyy will be the first by a Head of State from Ukraine, and follows on the visit to Ukraine by President Ramaphosa, as part of the Africa Peace Initiative to Ukraine on 16 June 2023.

The visits provides South Africa and Ukraine with an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations and expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of Trade, Agriculture and Education. It will also explore areas of cooperation with the objective to support efforts to bring lasting peace.

Media Programme of the incoming Official Visit by Ukraine:

08h00: Media arrival and accreditation at the Union Buildings glass doors

11h00: President Ramaphosa receives President Zelenskyy at the Union Buildings

12h00: Closed Session Official Talks by President Ramaphosa and President Zelenskyy

13h15: Media briefing by President Ramaphosa and President Zelenskyy

The above times are guidelines and are subject to change.

NOTE TO MEDIA: Strictly only media accredited personnel who have applied within the deadline will have access to the Union Buildings. Entry to the Union Buildings is reserved.

