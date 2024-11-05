Minister Gwede Mantashe calls for public comments on Integrated Resource Plan 2023

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) has published the draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP 2023) for public comments in government Gazette no 49974 of 04 January 2024.

The IRP is an electricity generation plan that seeks to ensure security of electricity supply by balancing supply with demand, while taking into account the environment and total cost of supply.

The purpose of this publication is to solicit public comments on the assumptions, input parameters, scenarios, and observations made. Comments submitted will be considered in drafting the final policy adjusted plan which will map out the future energy mix for the country.

The draft IRP 2023 is based on a scientific process that considers several scenarios and latest developments in the country’s electricity industry. It considers two-time horizons, the first being the period up to 2030 focusing on addressing prevailing generation capacity constraints and system requirements to close the supply gap.

Horizon two covers the period from 2031 to 2050 and focuses on long-term electricity generation planning with pathways to achieve a resilient Net Zero electricity sector by 2050.

A copy of the draft reviewed Integrated Resource Plan is accessible on the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy – www.dmre.gov.za

Members of the public have until 23 February 2024 to submit written comments for consideration on:

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=bDWXlV5Askqncn7nJnE… oIqfOslGi6lIYefKLn5UMjg2TjQ1WElTVURZTDhCN0szU0lUSjg2Wi4u

Comments can also be emailed to: IRP.Queries@dmre.gov.za

For media enquiries:

Makhosonke Buthelezi

Cell: 082 359 5584

E-mail: mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

