【Collaborative international marketing】Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao tourism offices spotlight Greater Bay Area in Southeast Asia market through TV travelogue production

MACAU, November 5 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province and Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) continue with collaborative promotions which include productions of TV programs this year showcasing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as a wonderful destination. With filming completed recently, the program “Hashtag Travelog”, fueled by celebrity effects and media promotions, is set to boost the destination appeal and profile of the Greater Bay Area in the Southeast Asia market, as part of the endeavor to tap into international visitor markets.

Korean boy group and Malaysian artists star in travelogue

All starring in “Hashtag Travelog”, Korean boy band CIX visited Macao and Hong Kong for the travelogue production, while Malaysian artists Danny Koo and Jordan Sen joined the filming in Guangzhou and Jiangmen, Guangdong.

Broadcast on TV channels in 8 Asian countries and regions

To be released on 9 December, the travelogue will be broadcast on tvN Asia TV channels tailored for Asian audience in eight countries and regions namely Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Maldives, Hong Kong and Taiwan Region. Their TV channels reach more than 12 million households. The program will also air on TrueID channel in Thailand and Viu OTT platform. Across the Southeast Asia market, the production spotlights the Greater Bay Area as a glamorous destination and the appeal of multi-destination travel to the region.

Attract young travelers to Greater Bay Area

Consisting of four episodes, “Hashtag Travelog” features Macao in two episodes, and showcases Guangdong and Hong Kong in the other two episodes respectively. In the show, the celebrities experienced a kaleidoscope of iconic attractions in the Greater Bay Area and took the game challenges prepared by the production crew. From the angles of the celebrities of the next generation, audiences can explore the vibrant charm of the Greater Bay Area, which may spark their interest in making such a journey happen.

Synergy of celebrity effects and media promotions

With the debut of the travelogue, an array of promotions will unfold, such as making promotional videos and rolling out promotions on the social media platforms of the travelogue, celebrities and tvN Asia, to gain wider publicity through the expansive influence of social networks. Leveraging the impact of Korean and Malaysian celebrities in the Southeast Asia market, the show will build the Greater Bay Area’s reputation as a fascinating destination. Celebrities were interviewed for their filming experiences in the Greater Bay Area, to create a broader promotional impact of the travelogue.

Destination branding of Greater Bay Area goes on to expand international visitations

The tourism offices of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao keep progressing with collaborative marketing, joining hands to host joint booths at major international travel fairs in the three destinations, organize promotional events and destination presentations, produce TV programs and arrange for familiarization groups to visit the Greater Bay Area, all towards wider expansion of international visitor markets. Another TV travelogue about the Greater Bay Area was filmed as the production of a Canadian broadcasting corporation this May. Indonesian celebrities were invited to the Greater Bay Area for filming of the TV show “Celebrity on Vacation” in July, which spotlighted the diverse offer of travel experiences in the Greater Bay Area.

Through the cooperative mechanism enabled by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Tourism Marketing Organization, MGTO has forged close communication and collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province and Hong Kong Tourism Board all along. The three offices work together to promote sharing of tourism resources and brand the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as one great destination.