Ultipa PowerHouse (v5) Featured in New Bloor Research Reports

Ultipa PowerHouse (v5) with Unified (Deep & Wide) Network Analytics Capabilities Featured in New Bloor Research Reports

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultipa is excited to announce that Bloor Research has published two in-depth reports examining the capabilities of Ultipa Graph v5, codenamed PowerHouse. These reports highlight Ultipa’s cutting-edge performance, scalability, and AI-ready architecture, setting it apart as a powerful tool for digitally transforming organizations.

The latest Ultipa release is recognized for its unmatched speed, horizontal scalability, and HTAP capabilities (Hybrid Transactional/Analytical Processing). Designed for both high-frequency transactions and complex analytical workloads, Ultipa PowerHouse is optimized to support knowledge graphs, real-time analytics, and eXplainable AI (XAI).

Ricky Sun, Ultipa’s CEO, commented: "Ultipa PowerHouse (v5) is the latest and brightest edition. For the first time in the industry worldwide, we are using a highly innovative unified architecture of SCC and HDC. SCC enables horizontally scalable storage-compute clustering, while HDC offers real-time deep analytics capabilities. This unified architecture has been designed to cater to large enterprise customers who handle vast volumes of data and require real-time, deep network analytics that traditional AI/ML architectures struggle to support. Additionally, PowerHouse is the industry's first GQL-compliant graph database."

Unlike most graph databases, Ultipa stands out by offering advanced data visualization capabilities through Ultipa Manager, its graph DBMS that serves as a one-stop-shop for building and exploring graph data. Ultipa Manager’s extensible widget framework allows users across technical and business domains to build custom visualizations and analytics quickly and easily, enhancing the accessibility and usability of data insights.

Key takeaways from Bloor Research’s findings include:

- Unrivaled Performance: Ultipa PowerHouse leverages high-density parallel computing and multi-level caching, achieving up to 1,000x faster performance than leading competitors in certain scenarios.

- Scalability and Flexibility: PowerHouse offers linear scalability, on-demand provisioning, and supports cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments.

- AI and XAI Integration: With graph embedding and real-time explainability, Ultipa PowerHouse is designed to accelerate AI model development and enhance model interpretability.

- Built-in Visualization: Ultipa Manager delivers comprehensive visualization capabilities directly within the DBMS, enabling both technical and non-technical users to leverage interactive visual analytics seamlessly.

To learn more, you can request a copy of the reports by contacting us at support@ultipa.com. Explore how Ultipa PowerHouse can drive efficiency and empower your organization’s data strategy today!

