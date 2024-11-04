MPD Quickly Arrests Armed Carjacking Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed carjacking that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, November 3, 2024, at approximately 3:08 p.m., the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle which was idling in the 3300 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect brandished a firearm, forced the victim out of the vehicle then fled the scene. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Officers saturated the area and a short time later located the suspect and the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was placed under arrest without incident. As the result of a detective’s investigation, 24-year-old Tyrone Nicholson, Jr, of Northwest, DC, was charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun), Leaving After Colliding- Property Damage, Unauthorized Use Of A Vehicle, No Permit, and two counts of Receiving Stolen Property.

CCN: 24171130

###