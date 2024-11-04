MPD Quickly Arrests Armed Carjacking Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed carjacking that occurred in Northwest.
On Sunday, November 3, 2024, at approximately 3:08 p.m., the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle which was idling in the 3300 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect brandished a firearm, forced the victim out of the vehicle then fled the scene. The victim was not injured during the incident.
Officers saturated the area and a short time later located the suspect and the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was placed under arrest without incident. As the result of a detective’s investigation, 24-year-old Tyrone Nicholson, Jr, of Northwest, DC, was charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun), Leaving After Colliding- Property Damage, Unauthorized Use Of A Vehicle, No Permit, and two counts of Receiving Stolen Property.
CCN: 24171130
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.