TEDxLogan Circle Returns in 2025 to celebrate “Rethink Courage”

The act of courage plays a key role in all stages of growth.” — Monica H. Kang

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEDxLogan Circle returns to Washington, D.C., on August 14, 2025, to celebrate the importance of courage and inspire attendees to do the right thing even when it is hard. Applications for new speakers, team members, and partners, as well as tickets for the event, are now available on the TEDxLogan Circle website.Building on the success of its inaugural event in 2024, TEDxLogan Circle is eager to continue community building and amplify DC’s diverse voices on the global stage. With “Rethink Courage” as the theme in 2025, TEDxLogan Circle seeks to find talented innovators who can share how they have taken the courage to do what is right that may not have been easy or unpopular at times. From stories of how you helped two opposing communities come to an understanding or how you built a new life-changing technology with limited resources to how you used art to bridge unique collaboration, we look forward to hearing from diverse speakers on how they stepped into the courage to make a positive difference.“The act of courage plays a key role in all stages of growth,” said Monica H. Kang, TEDxLogan Circle Executive Director and License Holder. “At times, we only celebrate our courageous acts when things are hugely successful and later in life. Through this year’s theme, we hope to celebrate how we find the courage to do what’s right in all stages of life - big or small - and uplift our DC communities and voices to the global stage together.”TEDxLogan Circle aims to build an inclusive community where DC innovators can connect, collaborate, and amplify their stories globally. The team, composed of volunteers from five generations of long-time locals and new residents who love DC, is eager to find new team members and partners with skills like marketing, event production, and more to grow together.TEDxLogan Circle programming is also possible thanks to our sponsors, partners, and donors' generosity. In 2025, more than thirty organizations have committed to returning or becoming new partners to help make our DC community-building efforts possible.Partners in 2025 include but are not limited to National Housing Center, Industrious, Catalogue, Council of Korean Americans, Make A Space Media, Compass Coffee, RASA, Room & Board, Mindspace, Hands in Motion, Booth-O-Rama, Red Light Bar & Detroit Pizza, DC Row, Images by TMac, Choquette Chocolates, Green Island Bakery, Bethesda Bagels, il Canale, InnovatorsBox, and more. We welcome new inquiries and interest in collaborating to grow this community together.August 14, 20252025 TEDxLogan CircleNational Housing Center1201 15th Street, NWWashington, DC 20005- 2025 Sponsorship Opportunities: https://tedxlogancircle.com/sponsors-2025 Please visit our website https://tedxlogancircle.com/get-involved or email hello@tedxlogancircle.com for all parties interested in getting involved with 2025 TEDxLogan Circle. For more information about TEDxLogan Circle follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn and visit our website at www.tedxlogancircle.com About TEDxLogan Circle:TEDxLogan Circle is an independently organized TEDx event dedicated to showcasing innovative ideas, fostering dialogue, and inspiring action within the Logan Circle community and beyond. Through engaging talks and interactive experiences, TEDxLogan Circle aims to amplify the voices of changemakers and thought leaders, sparking conversations that drive positive change.About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)About TEDTED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023 TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future. View a full list of TED’s many programs and initiatives.Follow TED on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.

