CTO Announces Tourism Data Workshops to Enhance Research and Statistical Capacity

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), in partnership with the International Tourism Studies Association/Caribbean Tourism Researchers Network (ITSA/CTRN), has announced a series of virtual Tourism Data Workshops to help regional professionals enhance their research and statistical capacity in tourism data collection and analysis.Scheduled from November 11 to December 2, 2024, the capacity building workshops are specifically designed for tourism research and statistical personnel and tourism executives responsible for data collection and the design and execution of tourism research projects. Participants will benefit from expert-led sessions that cover a broad spectrum of tourism data management practices and research methodologies. The content will be presented in clear, everyday language to accommodate participants with varying levels of technical expertise, ensuring accessibility for all.The main objectives of the workshops are to enhance the knowledge and skills of Caribbean tourism research and statistical personnel in the following areas:Identifying a Caribbean tourism data ecosystem.Understanding methodologies in tourism research.Applying the latest digital technologies to tourism quantitative and qualitative research.Discovering relevant survey methods for market research and impact studies.Utilizing modern tools, including Artificial Intelligence, to reframe tourism data analytics.Developing collaborative networks among Caribbean tourism data researchers.Dr. Michelle McLeod, project lead, said that as a former tourism researcher working in a national tourism office, she appreciates the need to develop the knowledge and skills that contribute to effectively planning and monitoring the performance of the tourism industry. “My research involved then and now, comparisons across Caribbean countries to understand best practices in the management of the tourism data ecosystem. This timely tourism data capacity building initiative implements eight workshops designed from a training needs assessment across 19 Caribbean countries.”These interactive workshops, organized by facilitators Dr. McLeod, Dr. Alecia Douglas, Dr. Jorge Ridderstaat, Sean Smith and Shinelle Smith, will be conducted in an online environment, featuring group discussions, breakout sessions, hands-on exercises, polls, and Q&A sessions. The interactive format is designed to encourage active participation, sharing of experiences, and collaboration.Aliyyah Shakeer, CTO’s new Director of Research, stated: “Tourism remains a vital economic driver for the Caribbean, and its continued growth depends on informed decision-making backed by solid research. This workshop series is designed to equip both new and experienced tourism researchers across the region with the essential tools and methodologies needed for effective planning, analysis and reporting. The knowledge gained will be invaluable for driving sustainable growth in their respective destinations and strengthening the overall competitiveness of the Caribbean’s tourism sector.”

