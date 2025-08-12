CTO to Drive Future of Caribbean Tourism at SOTIC 2025

Registration Open and Sponsorships Available

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From strategies to boost airlift and unlock growth in sports, wellness and cruise tourism opportunities, the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) 2025 State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) will tackle the issues shaping the Caribbean’s future as a leading global travel destination. Taking place September 30 to October 3 at Hilton Barbados Resort, SOTIC 2025 will feature high-level panels, cutting-edge research, and actionable insights under the theme “Reimagining Caribbean Tourism: Research, Relevance and the Road Ahead.” The full schedule can be found at bit.ly/SOTICProgram2025 One of the key highlights of the regional meeting, hosted in partnership with the Barbados Ministry of Tourism and International Transport and Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., will be the highly anticipated session “Caribbean Tourism: Trends, Truths and Trajectories” presented by the CTO’s Research Department. This data-driven discussion will offer fresh insights into regional tourism performance, market dynamics, and future forecasts, helping stakeholders understand the realities shaping the industry today and the paths forward.The conference also includes a “Ministerial Exchange on Caribbean Tourism”, where policymakers and industry leaders will debate sustainable development, inter-island collaboration, and strategies for improving regional and international connectivity. Attendees will also explore growth opportunities in medical and wellness tourism, sports tourism, and the cruise and stay-over sectors, as well as insights from key source markets in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) region.CTO will again host the Regional Tourism Youth Congress on October 2, showcasing the next generation of tourism ambassadors from across CTO member states.“SOTIC 2025 promises to be a truly transformative event for our region, and the Caribbean Tourism Organization is proud to host it,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO’s Secretary-General and CEO. “By uniting the brightest minds in the industry, we aim to ignite a collective vision for a more resilient, sustainable and innovative Caribbean tourism sector.”The dynamic program features keynote presentations, interactive workshops, and networking events, alongside dedicated sessions such as “The Stay-Over Market: Driving Growth in Caribbean Tourism” (presented by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association) and “A Holistic Approach to Tourism: Uniting Cruise and Hotel Sectors for Destination-Wide Success” (presented by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association).Current sponsors of SOTIC 2025 include Liat Air and Tiki.CTO invites additional leading organizations to become partners in this premier industry event, offering opportunities to showcase support for the region’s sustainable tourism development through exclusive brand visibility, speaking roles, and access to high-level networking with decision-makers.For the full suite of sponsorship opportunities, visit https://bit.ly/soticsponsorship2025 For more information about the 2025 State of the Tourism Industry Conference, visit https://www.onecaribbean.org/events-calendar/sotic-2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.