CMEx Leadership Awards to Honor Caribbean Leaders in Tourism, Media and Business

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) has announced the majority of its 2025 CMEx laureates whose work spans hospitality, cruise tourism, medical tourism, destination marketing, sustainable development, media and public relations. The accomplished leaders will be celebrated on Sunday, December 7 at the 2025 CMEx Leadership Awards & Fundraiser at Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Miami.This year’s honorees, whose achievements have strengthened the Caribbean’s global presence and advanced its communities, include:Dave Chang – Senior Vice President, Consumer Sales and Contact Centers, Carnival Cruise Line﻿May Ling Chun – Director of Tourism, St. MaartenLaura Davidson – CEO/Founder, LDPRMuryad de Bruin – Managing Director, Curaçao Tourist BoardCathleen Decker – Co-founder, The Decker/Royal AgencyLoreto Duffy-Mayers – Tourism and Sustainability Expert, BarbadosMonique Hamaty-Simmonds – Executive Director, Tortuga Rum Company Ltd., Cayman IslandsLuce Hodge-Smith – Junior Minister of Tourism, British Virgin IslandsJanelle Hopkin – President and Managing Director, Spice Island Beach Resort, GrenadaVonulrick “Von” Martin – Broadcaster, Producer & Dean, Caribbeana Communications Inc.Shomari Scott – Chief Business Officer, Health City Cayman IslandsMarcus Simmonds – Chief Executive Officer, Tortuga International Holdings Ltd., Cayman IslandsCMEx, a nonprofit organization, is committed to building the capacity of the media, government, the travel and tourism industry, and local communities to ensure the Caribbean continues to benefit from tourism while protecting its people and environment. Proceeds from the event will support educational initiatives that empower Caribbean youth and tourism professionals.“Our honorees represent the best of the Caribbean — and those who have worked tirelessly for the region — visionaries, innovators and advocates whose work inspires progress across our destinations and beyond,” said Bevan Springer, President of CMEx. “By recognizing their achievements, we not only celebrate their impact but also invest in the next generation of leaders who will continue to shape a stronger, more sustainable Caribbean.”The luncheon will bring together tourism stakeholders, business leaders, media professionals, and community advocates for an afternoon of celebration, networking and a shared commitment to a thriving Caribbean future.For tickets and more information, visit cmexmedia.org

