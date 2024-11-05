More News, Less Spots: Las Vegas News Station Creates Landmark Newscast with One Sponsor

John Huck | Anchor for FOX5 News at 7pm

FOX5 KVVU and Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers team up to make on-air history with a local newscast that features an expanded news product and fewer commercials.

This is a remarkable step for us to take as a news station and it’s the right move.” — Tom Bell, FOX5 KVVU News Director

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented move to provide more local news content to viewers in the Las Vegas DMA, FOX5 News at 7pm will air with limited commercial interruption. The move to more news and fewer spots is made possible thanks to a first-of-its-kind sponsorship with Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers. This new format for FOX5 News at 7pm will go into effect on Monday, November 11th.

“We are beyond excited about this partnership and what it will do for our FOX5 viewers,” said Michael J. Korr, Vice President & General Manager of FOX5 KVVU in Las Vegas. “Working with Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers to bring news to our local viewers with limited commercials in this landmark television experience is an amazing feat that came to fruition at just the right time.”

Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers is a longtime community partner of FOX5 KVVU and has championed their ‘closed captioning’ sponsorship for over ten years. Ed Bernstein’s standing in the community is well-known and his history with Las Vegas goes back to 1977, when he first started practicing law in Nevada. “An opportunity to partner with FOX5 on a new venture that will bring more news and information to our local residents is something we can get behind,” said Edward M. Bernstein. “And we want to support anything beneficial to our community and its members.”

FOX5 is the only Las Vegas news station that produces 16 hours of live, local content every weekday. FOX5 KVVU is now the first, and only, Las Vegas news station to produce a newscast with limited commercial interruptions. “This is a remarkable step for us to take as a news station and it’s the right move,” said Tom Bell, News Director of FOX5 KVVU in Las Vegas. “We’re meeting our viewers needs for more in-depth coverage and it affords our news team the chance to dig deeper in a way that’s not possible in a traditional news format.”

FOX5 News at 7pm will focus on providing viewers with more access to breaking news, First Alert Weather and Traffic updates and more coverage on the big stories of the day.

ABOUT ED BERNSTEIN INJURY LAWYERS

Edward M. Bernstein, Esq., is one of the most recognizable figures in Nevada and the state’s premier personal injury attorney. For nearly 50 years, Ed and his experienced team of lawyers have protected and ensured the legal rights of the hard-working people of Nevada. We have helped thousands of clients receive compensation for their injuries, and we can help you too.

Enough said, call Ed! For more information, call 702-240-0000, or visit www.EdBernstein.com.

ABOUT FOX5 KVVU

Committed to informing and serving the Las Vegas community, FOX5 KVVU delivers 16 hours of LIVE local content every weekday with FOX5 News, and its local lifestyle shows MORE Local. Las Vegas and Studio 5 Live. Since 1998, FOX5 has been breaking the mold when it comes to local television and community outreach. This past summer FOX5 was recognized by the Pacific Southwest Chapter of the National Television Academy with an EMMY for Overall Excellence, their 6th win in 7 years. To learn more about the station, visit www.FOX5Vegas.com.

FIRST & ONLY Las Vegas Newscast with Limited Commercial Interruption

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.