Inside Scoop: Texas Transportation Commission October 2024

11/4/24

By Laura Butterbrodt

AUSTIN – Here’s what the Texas Transportation Commission discussed and approved at its Oct. 31, 2024 meeting.

Contracts

The Commission awarded $1.46 billion in letting amounts for construction contract bids. The contracts include 58 highway improvement projects totaling just over $1 billion and 19 routine maintenance projects totaling $46 million.

Commission Chairman Bruce Bugg highlighted the October groundbreaking ceremonies for the North Houston Highway Improvement Project and the I-35 Capital Express Central Project. The NHHIP is a planned reconstruction of I-45N between Houston’s downtown and the North Sam Houston Tollway. The project will improve I-45 from Beltway 8 to I-10 and reroute I-45 through the downtown Houston area. The I-35 Capital Express Central Project in Austin is part of the Mobility35 Texas Clear Lanes project, which will transform 79 miles of I-35 in Williamson, Travis and Hays counties to improve congestion and increase efficiency.

With these milestone projects, TxDOT now has $71.6 billion in current and planned construction projects.

State Infrastructure Bank

The Commission granted two State Infrastructure Bank loans totaling $42.4 million. The City of Austin will receive up to $41 million over 20 years for design and construction costs related to deck structures over I-35 in Travis County. The City of Eagle Pass will receive up to $1.4 million over 20 years for easement acquisition, engineering and utility relocation costs for a project on State Loop 480 in Maverick County.

The SIB has a remaining cash balance of $278.6 million and 51 outstanding loans with a balance of $174 million. The SIB Program helps communities across Texas finance infrastructure projects and improvements.

Aviation

Commissioners voted to award $4.2 million in federal and state funding to 10 airports in Texas. The grants are to be used for capital improvement projects and to help establish and develop airports in the state.

Toll Authority

To help improve back-office operational efficiency and enhance customer service, the Texas Department of Transportation is working toward transitioning TxDOT toll transaction processing and customer account management services to the Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA). HCTRA is an experienced tolling authority that performs toll services as its core business and, if a contract is approved, would provide an enhanced experience for customers. TxDOT and HCTRA are taking the necessary steps to prepare for a transition, but TxDOT has the option to stop all transition activities until a Toll Services Agreement is executed. Plans for the transition are subject to change, and TxDOT will continue to update customers throughout the process.