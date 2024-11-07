Monica H. Kang, 2024 AACC's 40 Under 40 Honoree

Monica H. Kang Honored as 40 Under 40 Awardee by Asian American Chamber of Commerce

It's an honor to have the opportunity to serve the city and community I love so dearly through several community programs in Washington, D.C.” — Monica H. Kang

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monica H. Kang , entrepreneur, author, and community builder, has been selected for the prestigious 40 Under 40 Award by the Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AACC). This inaugural award recognizes forty outstanding young entrepreneurs and professionals under forty who made significant contributions to their industries and the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.The 40 Under 40 Awards Gala will be held on Thursday, November 7th, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Lao Sze Chuan in North Bethesda, Maryland. The event will bring together honorees, business leaders, fellow entrepreneurs, and innovators to celebrate the achievements of these rising stars and their community development efforts.“I’m deeply honored by this recognition by the AACC,” said Monica H. Kang. “As a DC-born social entrepreneur and community leader in DC, it’s an honor to have the opportunity to give back and serve the city and community I love so dearly through programs like TEDxLogan Circle, DC Women Techmakers, and my work at InnovatorsBox . I’m grateful for the team I got to work with to make this community building possible. D.C. has a lot to offer, not just in government or technology. I can’t wait for more people to know how much innovation and positive contributions this city's communities and leaders make and help amplify their impactful work further through these initiatives.”Monica H. Kang is a passionate advocate for leadership and community building. As the Founder and CEO of InnovatorsBox, she empowers professionals globally to redefine leadership, driving positive change in organizational cultures and teams. A dedicated community builder, Kang leads TEDxLogan Circle as the License Holder and co-hosts DC Women Techmakers, fostering connections among 300+ local innovators since 2024. Her diverse background includes experience as a nuclear nonproliferation policy expert. Kang holds an M.A. from SAIS Johns Hopkins University in Strategic Studies and International Economics and a B.A. from Boston University.The AACC is a leading voice for the AANHPI business community, and its 40 Under 40 Awards Gala is a testament to the organization's commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders.For more information about the AACC and the 40 Under 40 Awards Gala, please visit https://asian-americanchamber.glueup.com/event/40-under-40-awards-gala-118278/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.