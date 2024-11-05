Submit Release
I-80 median work between Green River and Rock Springs

The Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be working in the median of Interstate 80 near milepost 95, between Green River and Rock Springs.  The work will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.  Drivers should expect reduced speeds and a lane closure in the westbound lanes while the work is underway. The work and traffic control is only expected to last for the day.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures.  For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at:  https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

