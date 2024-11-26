GUARDDOG AI Announces Community Initiative for DCX Platform Development

DCX Community Collabaration Connecting the Dots VISIT GUARDDOG.AI

Harnessing Technology Communities to Drive Innovation in Cybersecurity Solutions

We’re excited to invite the tech community to elevate our cybersecurity solution, accelerating DCX Edge Sensor’s development and strengthening our commitment to excellence in cybersecurity innovation.” — Daniel Pascua, Director of Product Engineering

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GUARDDOG AI, a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce the launch of a new community initiative focused on developing the DCX Platform and its offerings. This initiative seeks to engage technology communities in driving brand and product development efforts around the DCX Edge Sensor, which currently operates as a Docker container running on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).The DCX Edge Sensor is a critical component of GUARDDOG AI’s cybersecurity platform, providing robust edge protection and real-time threat detection. By opening development to a wider community of technology professionals, GUARDDOG AI aims to accelerate innovation, enhance product capabilities, and ensure that DCX technology remains at the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology. The DCX Platform’s unique agentless deployment detects and contains threats from within the network, providing comprehensive protection from the inside out, and addressing key challenges related to IoT security and the edgeless perimeter. In today’s evolving threat landscape, collaboration is essential to staying ahead of cybercriminals.Key Features of the GUARDDOG AI Community Initiative • Collaborative Development: Technology professionals, developers, and cybersecurity experts are invited to collaborate with GUARDDOG AI’s product and engineering teams on the DCX Edge Sensor and DCX technology.• Open-Source Contributions: The initiative will support open-source contributions, allowing community members to directly impact the development and improvement of the DCX Edge Sensor.• Knowledge Exchange: A dedicated platform for community members to share expertise, research, and best practices, fostering an environment of continuous learning and innovation.• Incentives and Recognition: Community contributions will be recognized through various incentives, including feature credits, access to exclusive resources, and opportunities for professional growth.• Innovation Challenges: Hackathons and challenges designed to engage the community in solving complex cybersecurity issues and developing new functionalities for the DCX Edge Sensor.“We are thrilled to launch this community initiative and welcome the collective intelligence and creativity of the technology community,” said Daniel Pascua, Head of Product and Engineering at GUARDDOG AI. “The DCX Edge Sensor is a cornerstone of our cybersecurity solutions, and by involving the community, we can accelerate its development and ensure it continues to meet the highest standards of performance and security. This collaborative approach not only enhances our product but also strengthens our commitment to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity.”GUARDDOG AI invites all interested technology professionals, developers, and cybersecurity enthusiasts to join this exciting initiative and contribute to the future of the DCX Platform. For more information on how to get involved, please visit GUARDDOG.AI/Community ABOUT GUARDDOG AI:Provides advanced cybersecurity solutions that simplify cybersecurity management through AI-powered autonomous detection and response technology. Our services are crafted to make advanced cybersecurity accessible for small, mid-market, and distributed organizations without added complexity. Easily deployable across various environments- offices, branch offices, remote offices, IoT devices, and cloud- GUARDDOG AI offers unparalleled edge-to-edge visibility and protection.To learn more about this initiative or to join the community of innovators shaping the future of cybersecurity, visit GUARDDOG.AI GitHub CommunityTo try out our solutions go to https://dcx.guarddog.ai/pov or Visit GUARDDOG.AI for more information.Follow GUARDDOG on Social Media:Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GUARDDOGAI Instagram https://www.instagram.com/guarddog.ai/ LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/guarddogai/ Sales Contact: sales@GuardDog.aiPress Contact: Snapp Conner Cheryl Conner 801-806-0150 info@snappconner.comMedia Contact: Hello@guarddog.ai 833 448-2733

