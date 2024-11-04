NDDOT to present Medora Business Loop and City Section Construction project at city council meeting

MEDORA, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will present an overview of the Medora Business Loop and City Section construction project at the city council meeting on Wednesday, November 6, at 6 p.m. MT.

The meeting will be held at the Medora Community Center in the Roosevelt Room, 465 Pacific Ave, Medora, ND 58645.

The project will enhance safety, pedestrian accessibility, and overall traffic flow on Pacific Avenue (I-94 Business Loop) between interstate exits 24 and 27.

Immediately following the NDDOT’s project presentation, representatives from the NDDOT Dickinson team and project engineers will be available in the gymnasium next door to answer questions and address concerns.

This project represents a significant investment in Medora’s infrastructure as the city prepares for increased visitors with the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. The NDDOT is committed to transparency and will keep the public informed as the project progresses.

If unable to attend the meeting, questions about the project can be directed to Heather Brew, transportation construction administrator, NDDOT at hbrew@nd.gov or Mike Njos, project engineer, Civil Science at mnjos@civilscience.com.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

