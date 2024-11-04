MEDIA ADVISORY: Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host media availability

MEDIA ADVISORY Nov. 4, 2024 Contact: Emma Williams Office of the Governor (385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host media availability What: Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host media availability following the 2024 gubernatorial campaign. Who: Gov. Spencer J. Cox When: Wednesday, Nov. 6 9:30 a.m. Where: South Steps, Utah State Capitol # # #

