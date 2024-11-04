Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,628 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host media availability

MEDIA ADVISORY

Nov. 4, 2024 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov  

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host media availability 

What: 

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host media availability following the 2024 gubernatorial campaign.

Who: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

When: 

Wednesday, Nov. 6

9:30 a.m. 

Where: 

South Steps, Utah State Capitol

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host media availability

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more