Gov. Cox to outline proposed FY 2026–27 budget at Salt Lake County Library’s Kearns Branch

What:

FY 2026–27 Budget Rollout Press Conference and media availability, followed by story time with children.

When: 

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

  • 10:00 a.m. Press conference 
  • 10:35 a.m Story time with children

Where: 

Salt Lake County Library’s Kearns Branch

4275 W 5345 S 

Kearns, Utah 84118

Who: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

First Lady Abby Cox

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson

Sophia DiCaro, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

