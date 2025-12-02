Gov. Cox to outline proposed FY 2026–27 budget at Salt Lake County Library’s Kearns Branch
What:
FY 2026–27 Budget Rollout Press Conference and media availability, followed by story time with children.
When:
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
- 10:00 a.m. Press conference
- 10:35 a.m Story time with children
Where:
Salt Lake County Library’s Kearns Branch
4275 W 5345 S
Kearns, Utah 84118
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
First Lady Abby Cox
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson
Sophia DiCaro, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
