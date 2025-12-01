Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Dec. 1 – Dec. 5, 2025

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Dec. 1 – Dec. 5, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Dec. 1
9:00 a.m. Utah 2034 Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games Steering Committee Meeting

Location: Virtual

10:45 a.m. Host Tremonton’s North Park Elementary students for holiday decoration reveal

Location: Governor’s Mansion

Media Availability

12:00 p.m. Speak at the Office of the Legislative Auditor General’s 50th Anniversary Luncheon 

Location: Governor’s Mansion

2:15 p.m. Meet with Rep. Jason Thompson

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Meet with Beau Mason, Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Speak at retirement celebration for Wayne Niederhauser 

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

6:00 p.m. Meet with AI stakeholders ahead of Utah AI Summit

Location: Le Méridien, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Dec. 2
9:00 a.m. Speak at Utah AI Summit
Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City

10:15 a.m. Budget rollout with cabinet and agency finance directors
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Budget rollout with majority leadership
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

12:30 p.m. Budget rollout with minority leadership
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

2:15 p.m. Budget rollout with education stakeholders
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Meet with Salt Lake Tribune editorial board
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

4:15 p.m. Meet with Deseret News editorial board
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

5:15 p.m. Host World Trade Center Utah’s holiday party
Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City

Wednesday, Dec. 3

9:00 a.m. Speak at Summit on National Service

Location: Virtual

10:00  a.m. Host FY26–27 budget rollout press conference 

Location: Kearns Library, Kearns

Media Availability 

11:30 a.m. Participate in Salvation Army bell ringing 

Location: Smith’s Food & Drug Store, Kearns

Media Availability 

6:00 p.m. Host Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards

Location: Governor’s Mansion

Thursday, Dec. 4
No public events

Friday, Dec. 5
No public events



Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Dec. 1 – Dec. 5, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Dec. 1
9:00 a.m. Speak at the State of Utah and National Park Service Workshop

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

11:30 a.m. Present Legacy Award at Martha Hughes Cannon Award Ceremony

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

Media access

2:00 p.m. Meeting with the Lt. Governor’s Office Election and Administrative Directors

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Attend retirement celebration for Wayne Niederhauser 

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

6:00 p.m. Meet with AI stakeholders ahead of Utah AI Summit

Location: Le Méridien, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Dec. 2
10:15 a.m. Budget rollout with cabinet and agency finance directors 
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Budget rollout with majority leadership
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

12:30 p.m. Budget rollout with minority leadership
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

2:15 p.m. Budget rollout with education stakeholders
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Meet with Salt Lake Tribune editorial board
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

4:15 p.m. Meet with Deseret News editorial board 
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Dec. 3

10:00  a.m. FY26–27 budget rollout press conference 

Location: Kearns Library, Kearns

Media Availability 

3:00 p.m. Attend farewell reception for Mark Mitchell, Director of Elections Systems

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Dec. 4
2:00 p.m. Meet with Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol


Friday, Dec. 5
No public meetings

