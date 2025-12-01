Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Dec. 1 – Dec. 5, 2025

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Dec. 1 – Dec. 5, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Dec. 1

9:00 a.m. Utah 2034 Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games Steering Committee Meeting

Location: Virtual

10:45 a.m. Host Tremonton’s North Park Elementary students for holiday decoration reveal

Location: Governor’s Mansion

Media Availability

12:00 p.m. Speak at the Office of the Legislative Auditor General’s 50th Anniversary Luncheon

Location: Governor’s Mansion

2:15 p.m. Meet with Rep. Jason Thompson

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Meet with Beau Mason, Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Speak at retirement celebration for Wayne Niederhauser

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

6:00 p.m. Meet with AI stakeholders ahead of Utah AI Summit

Location: Le Méridien, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Dec. 2

9:00 a.m. Speak at Utah AI Summit

Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City

10:15 a.m. Budget rollout with cabinet and agency finance directors

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Budget rollout with majority leadership

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

12:30 p.m. Budget rollout with minority leadership

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

2:15 p.m. Budget rollout with education stakeholders

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Meet with Salt Lake Tribune editorial board

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

4:15 p.m. Meet with Deseret News editorial board

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

5:15 p.m. Host World Trade Center Utah’s holiday party

Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City

Wednesday, Dec. 3

9:00 a.m. Speak at Summit on National Service

Location: Virtual

10:00 a.m. Host FY26–27 budget rollout press conference

Location: Kearns Library, Kearns

Media Availability

11:30 a.m. Participate in Salvation Army bell ringing

Location: Smith’s Food & Drug Store, Kearns

Media Availability

6:00 p.m. Host Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards

Location: Governor’s Mansion

Thursday, Dec. 4

No public events

Friday, Dec. 5

No public events





Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Dec. 1 – Dec. 5, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Dec. 1

9:00 a.m. Speak at the State of Utah and National Park Service Workshop

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

11:30 a.m. Present Legacy Award at Martha Hughes Cannon Award Ceremony

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

Media access

2:00 p.m. Meeting with the Lt. Governor’s Office Election and Administrative Directors

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Attend retirement celebration for Wayne Niederhauser

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

6:00 p.m. Meet with AI stakeholders ahead of Utah AI Summit

Location: Le Méridien, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Dec. 2

10:15 a.m. Budget rollout with cabinet and agency finance directors

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Budget rollout with majority leadership

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

12:30 p.m. Budget rollout with minority leadership

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

2:15 p.m. Budget rollout with education stakeholders

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Meet with Salt Lake Tribune editorial board

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

4:15 p.m. Meet with Deseret News editorial board

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Dec. 3

10:00 a.m. FY26–27 budget rollout press conference

Location: Kearns Library, Kearns

Media Availability

3:00 p.m. Attend farewell reception for Mark Mitchell, Director of Elections Systems

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Dec. 4

2:00 p.m. Meet with Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol



Friday, Dec. 5

No public meetings