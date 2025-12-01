Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Dec. 1 – Dec. 5, 2025
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Dec. 1 – Dec. 5, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Dec. 1
9:00 a.m. Utah 2034 Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games Steering Committee Meeting
Location: Virtual
10:45 a.m. Host Tremonton’s North Park Elementary students for holiday decoration reveal
Location: Governor’s Mansion
Media Availability
12:00 p.m. Speak at the Office of the Legislative Auditor General’s 50th Anniversary Luncheon
Location: Governor’s Mansion
2:15 p.m. Meet with Rep. Jason Thompson
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:30 p.m. Meet with Beau Mason, Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Speak at retirement celebration for Wayne Niederhauser
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
6:00 p.m. Meet with AI stakeholders ahead of Utah AI Summit
Location: Le Méridien, Salt Lake City
Tuesday, Dec. 2
9:00 a.m. Speak at Utah AI Summit
Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City
10:15 a.m. Budget rollout with cabinet and agency finance directors
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
11:15 a.m. Budget rollout with majority leadership
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
12:30 p.m. Budget rollout with minority leadership
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
2:15 p.m. Budget rollout with education stakeholders
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
3:30 p.m. Meet with Salt Lake Tribune editorial board
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
4:15 p.m. Meet with Deseret News editorial board
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
5:15 p.m. Host World Trade Center Utah’s holiday party
Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City
Wednesday, Dec. 3
9:00 a.m. Speak at Summit on National Service
Location: Virtual
10:00 a.m. Host FY26–27 budget rollout press conference
Location: Kearns Library, Kearns
Media Availability
11:30 a.m. Participate in Salvation Army bell ringing
Location: Smith’s Food & Drug Store, Kearns
Media Availability
6:00 p.m. Host Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards
Location: Governor’s Mansion
Thursday, Dec. 4
No public events
Friday, Dec. 5
No public events
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Dec. 1 – Dec. 5, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Dec. 1
9:00 a.m. Speak at the State of Utah and National Park Service Workshop
Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
11:30 a.m. Present Legacy Award at Martha Hughes Cannon Award Ceremony
Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
Media access
2:00 p.m. Meeting with the Lt. Governor’s Office Election and Administrative Directors
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Attend retirement celebration for Wayne Niederhauser
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
6:00 p.m. Meet with AI stakeholders ahead of Utah AI Summit
Location: Le Méridien, Salt Lake City
Tuesday, Dec. 2
10:15 a.m. Budget rollout with cabinet and agency finance directors
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
11:15 a.m. Budget rollout with majority leadership
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
12:30 p.m. Budget rollout with minority leadership
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
2:15 p.m. Budget rollout with education stakeholders
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
3:30 p.m. Meet with Salt Lake Tribune editorial board
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
4:15 p.m. Meet with Deseret News editorial board
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Dec. 3
10:00 a.m. FY26–27 budget rollout press conference
Location: Kearns Library, Kearns
Media Availability
3:00 p.m. Attend farewell reception for Mark Mitchell, Director of Elections Systems
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, Dec. 4
2:00 p.m. Meet with Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Dec. 5
No public meetings
