Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget to host technical budget briefing

What:

The Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget will host a technical briefing on Gov. Cox.’s budget recommendations for fiscal year 2027.

When:

Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 5:00 p.m.

Where:

Virtual. Please reach out to McKay Lawrence ([email protected]) for the Zoom link and/or an embargoed copy of the budget recommendations.

Who:

Sophia DiCaro, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Robert Carroll, Senior Advisor for Communications to Gov. Cox