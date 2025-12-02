Submit Release
Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget to host technical budget briefing

What: 

The Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget will host a technical briefing on Gov. Cox.’s budget recommendations for fiscal year 2027.

When: 

Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 5:00 p.m.

Where: 

Virtual. Please reach out to McKay Lawrence ([email protected]) for the Zoom link and/or an embargoed copy of the budget recommendations.

Who:

Sophia DiCaro, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Robert Carroll, Senior Advisor for Communications to Gov. Cox

